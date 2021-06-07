Pine-Richland teen Carson Verszyla goes viral with highlight hockey goal | Trib HSSN





Monday 7 June 2021 | 19:19



Carson Verszyla got an early birthday present Monday morning when he saw himself on “SportsCenter”. Verszyla, who turned 13 Monday and is a sixth-grader in the Pine-Richland School District, scored a highlight reel spin-o-rama goal on Sunday that was featured as the best game on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” top 10. “It was honestly pretty cool,” Verszyla said. “I was shocked to see myself there because that’s the kind of thing you dream about. I never expected to be in the top 10 of ‘SportsCenter’ and be number 1.” Entering from a breakaway, Verszyla made a full 360 turn as he laid the puck flat on his stick and shoved it past the keeper’s top shelf with a lacrosse-style shot. He played in a 3-on-3 summer league for the Sasquatches at the RMU Island Sports Arena. Nasty target of the night @NHL @Buccigros @Sports Center # SCTop10 My 12 year old son, Carson, goes Michigan Spin o Rama pic.twitter.com/VPDaKlYAHj — Jeff Verszyla (@Verz) June 6, 2021 A highlight of the goal was posted on social media by Carson’s father, Jeff Verszyla, who is a meteorologist for WTAE, and it quickly went viral. It was retweeted by ESPN’s John Buccigross and the popular Barstool Sports podcast Spittin’ Chiclets, among others. Verszyla said he tried the move a few times before in a match but failed to score. He practiced the move both in his driveway at home and during halftime at hockey practice. “I had already done it once in training while messing around with my teammates. I got the chance to do it in a game, so I said to myself, ‘Why not?’ And I decided to try it,” said Verszyla. “I was quite happy that I finally got it done. It’s a cool move you see players make on TV, so it felt pretty good to do it.” After the goal, he celebrated a nice party with his teammates on the bench. “A lot of them were shocked just like me,” Verszyla said. “They were pretty happy for me because I don’t think they’d ever seen it happen in a game before.” Verszyla has been playing hockey since he was 4. He plays for the Pine-Richland high school team and the Renegades club team. He is a huge fan of the Penguins and now has a highlight on ESPN like some of his favorite players wearing black and gold. “I started watching the Penguins and got hooked on the game,” said Verszyla. “I tried it out and it was really fun, so I stuck with it.” Jerin Steele is a freelance writer Tags: Pine Richland







