Winter table tennis competition officially starts with close round 1 matches | Lithgow Mercury





The Lithgow Table Tennis Club has launched its Winter Competition and four teams will compete with a champion to be crowned in the Grand Final scheduled for September 1. The Association is also testing a new handicap system that will be reviewed at the end of the season. Grippers and Smashes played a strange game that was ultimately decided in the last rubber. Grippers won the first four rubbers all 2-1 for a solid 8-4 advantage, but the few games Smashes took would prove invaluable later on. A 6-2 Smashes run made for a 10-all tie and the teams split the final two singles to see the match delicately balanced with 12 each entering the doubles. However, Smashes took both quite comfortably to secure the win from behind, 16-12. READ MORE: Smashes split the loot with no one who stood out as Matthew Kappos went 5-3, Linda Kappos 4-5 and Shane Eagle 3-4. Lou Kappos (6-2) was the best for Grippers, while Pauline Wellfare covered the distance 4-5 and Mark McAulay finished 2-5. The match between Charolais and Choppers saw Choppers squeeze an early 4-1 break and they looked strong. Charolais fought back to lead briefly at 5-4 before Choppers took another 8-7 lead deep into the game. Charolais stepped on the gas from there and took the last eight games unanswered for a comfortable 15-8 victory. Peter Jaccoud got off to a great start for Charolais, setting the league's first perfect 6-0 record, with Jason Bailey taking 3-4 and Sean Jenkins 2-4. Leon Rust was the only Chopper to go into positive territory 4-2, while Riza Wiradi went 2-4 and Maurie Poole 2-5. Points Score: Charolais 4, Smashes 4, Grippers 1, Choppers 0. This week's matches: Round 2; Smashes against Charolais. Grabs vs Choppers.







