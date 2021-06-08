New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Gifted New Bentley From Famous Friends For 80th Birthday





FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts — Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, celebrated his 80th birthday on Sunday, with some of his famous friends surprising him with an unexpected gift: a sparkling new Bentley. Rapper Meek Mill posted a video to his Instagram account of a stunned Kraft taking delivery of the car. Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, the chairman of Fanatics, contributed to the gift along with Jay-Z, among others. They all worked together to create the Reform Alliance, which has been committed to transforming probation and parole in the United States since its inception in 2019. In the video posted to Instagram, Kraft put both hands on his head after seeing the car for the first time and said, “Oh my God!” He had apparently hoped to buy a Bentley, but apparently could not find the car he was looking for, which led to his surprise. “How did you get that?” Kraft asked Rubin. Kraft was then informed that the car had been delivered on a Florida flatbed trailer. Kraft’s connection to Meek Mill is well documented. He met him through Rubin and visited the rapper in prison in 2018, publicly speaking on his behalf that his sentence was unfair and reflective of a broken criminal justice system. “It makes it clear to me that we need to do something about criminal justice reform,” Kraft said at the time. “In its kind of case, in a situation like this, it’s really bad. I know some of our players in the NFL have talked about this and I see it first hand; it’s just wrong. We have to find a way to to correct it.” After the Patriots won Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams, Kraft wore a thick gold necklace to the victory parade gifted to him by Meek Mill.







