Michigan Football: Ranking the Jim Harbaugh Era Quarterbacks

The Jim Harbaugh-era Michigan Wolverines are often defined by the game they took from the quarterback position. The results so far have ranged from downright bad to giving you a chance to get a​​ Ohio State game, maybe.

This wasn’t exactly what he signed up for when Harbaugh was hired, as he carried the quarterback guru’s label with him. Success in the modern college football landscape depends largely on the star power at the position. The Wolverines are still looking for that.

They hope that five star signer JJ McCarthy can be that guy who is moving forward. He could be the player most likely to indicate where this ship is headed. He may not be ready to go this year, but the future is bright.

But before we look ahead, we must remember what came before it. He is a quick ranking of Michigan’s most important players at quarterback from Harbaugh in six seasons.

8. John OKorn (2016-17)

Transfer from Houston

OKorn moved to Michigan from Houston during the 2015 off-season and spent the 2016 season as a backup. He came into action in 2017 and never did much good consistently. He finished the season with a 53.5 percent completion rate, two touchdowns and six interceptions.

7. Dylan McCaffrey (2017-20)

Four-Star Recruit (No. 123 Overall Prospect), No. 5 Ranked Pro-Style QB in the Class of 2017

We will never know what McCaffrey is or could have been because he always seemed to be injured. He occasionally came in as a reserve and made some nice plays with his legs, but there was always some kind of setback with him. He then retired from the 2020 season and switched from Michigan with the runway open. The only thing that gives him an edge over OKorn is that he didn’t look lost when he was on the field.

6. Joe Milton (2018-20)

Four-Star Recruit (Overall Prospect No. 209), No. 9 Ranked Pro-Style QB in the Class of 2018

Milton’s first career start was the highlight of his time in Michigan. It was as dangerous and as multiple as the Wolverines looked offensive in recent history. Then he fell and transgressed off a cliff, especially in his last three appearances. He has incredible arm talent, but accuracy issues could never be resolved and he moved this off-season to Tennessee.

5. Brandon Peters (2016-2018)

Four-Star Recruit (No. 61 Overall Prospect), No. 6-Ranked Pro-Style QB in 2016 Class

Peters and Milton are neck and neck here. Their careers were either derailed by injuries or by factors beyond their control. Harbaugh’s first real quarterback sign showed potential in his early start in 2017, but was knocked out of the Wisconsin game with a concussion and never looked the same again. He is now entering his third season as a starting quarterback at Illinois after being transferred in 2019. He was solid, but not spectacular for the Illini.

4. Cade McNamara (2019–present)

Four Star Recruit (No. 268 Overall Prospect), No. 7 Pro Style QB in 2019 Class

Can I sit here comfortably and say that McNamara is better than the players before him on this list? No. But it feels like he has an edge over them when it comes to being a more polished passerby at this stage in his career. The other recruits were more handy prospects, while McNamara showed a knack for making the right reads and throws on his high school band. Michigan will need him to score higher in a future edition of this list to win more than 8-9 games this season.

3. Wilton Speight (2014-17)

Three-Star Recruit (No. 427 Overall Prospect), No. 23 Pro Style QB in the 2014 Class klasse

A holdover from the Brady Hoke era, Speight earned the Michigan runway in 2016. A pre-Iowa game version of Speight could be in one of the top two places on this list. He was injured in the loss to the Hawkeyes late in the year and never looked quite the same. Still, his game gave Michigan a chance to win in Columbus with a trip to Indianapolis on the line. You know the rest of the story.

2. Shea Patterson (2018-19)

Switching from be Miss

This was supposed to be the slam dunk acquisition for Michigan. College football has become a sport of transfer quarterbacks and Harbaugh was able to bring in a former five-star recruit with a lot of talent. This would be the Baker Mayfield or Russell Wilson type to put them over the top, right? It almost happened in 2018 before the Wolverines in Columbus were shocked. That made a big change to the offensive side of the ball in 2019 and Patterson never really got going until the Wolverines were out of the conference title chase. He was a solid player, but there was still potential here on the field for both Patterson and Michigan.

1. Jake Rudock (2015)

Transfer from Iowa

Rudock is far from the most talented player on this list. Some even argue that he was the least talented, as Iowa dismissed him. But he gets the nod over everyone else being judged on a curve for doing exactly what was asked of him. His last five games at Michigan have been outstanding and are still the most comprehensive quarterback game Harbaugh has ever had.