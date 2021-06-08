Habs hockey hysteria, border opening play-off appeals to the imagination

“It will be very important for the Canucks to know exactly who is there, to be able to trace them in case something happens and to have a vaccine passport. dr. Brian Conway Photo by DARYL DYCK / THE CANADIAN PRESS FILES

Article content Love them or loathe them, it’s easy to recall a fond or forgetful memory of Montreal Canadiens. The legendary NHL franchise had a remarkable run of a record 10 overtime on its way to a Stanley Cup championship in 1993, the last Canadian club to capture the title in the league, and the current pace of post-season success speaks for itself. the imagination of one of the country’s top coronavirus experts, who also doubles as an avid Habs worshiper. As much as Dr. Brian Conway, president and medical director of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Center, is buoyed by the rising number of COVID-19 vaccinations and declining virus positivity in most Canadian provinces plus the promise of housing fans in the fall at Rogers Arena the Canucks subscription subscriber is swept up in Canadien’s hockey hysteria. And for obvious reasons. Those of us who grew up in Montreal remember Steve Shutt, Jacques Lemaire and Guy Lafleur and those days, Conway said Monday. I don’t like the previous era where my dad told me about The Rocket (Maurice Richard) and Butch (Emile Bouchard), but there’s something about this franchise that evokes ghosts from the past.

Article content It warms the heart. My most recent memory is not from 1993, but from 1986 when a young Patrick Roy basically wore them because they had nothing to win that year (Cup) but the stars aligned, teams were eliminated and they ended up with easier matchups . The more difficult passage for Conway from a professional perspective is helping the medical community and the general population overcome COVID-19 and variants that fuel the virus. A hopeful sign for epidemiologists and hockey fans alike was that the National Immigration Department decided last week to open the Canada-U.S. border for the next round of the NHL playoffs. Teams on charter flights to this country will no longer have to quarantine for 14 days and will be housed in a modified bubble concept that is tested daily and no interaction with the general population and it is a window into a slowly changing world. The 2,500 fans allowed at the Bell Center are a small fraction of the 21,302 capacity, but it’s a big deal. Patrons must maintain social distancing from those outside their pod, including arena corridors, and those five years and older must wear masks. And only bottled water is sold at concessions. Canucks’ hopeful target of 5,000 fans at the Rogers Arena by September now makes more sense than wistful with an initial vaccination blitz and a rolling seven-day average of daily positive COVID-19 cases at 177, the lowest since October 20. The things we need to look at to make that happen is that the (COVID-19) numbers keep falling, and when we have hotspots, they can go out and there are no new variants, Conway stressed. Surrey is a good example. A few weeks ago there were 1,000 cases a day and now it’s less than 100.

Article content If that happens in the coming months, and we can reopen cautiously, it will be very important for the Canucks to know exactly who is there, to be able to trace them in case something happens, and to have a vaccine passport. It is realistic to make these plans and there is a high probability that they will succeed. Canuck chief operating officer Trent Carroll is optimistic. We continue to prepare for all possibilities, including plans for a minimum of 5,000 fans to eventually have a full arena once we get the green light to do so safely, he said Monday. So far, the plan for the restart of the provinces and the roll-out of vaccines has been extremely encouraging and we hope for a large crowd on opening night in October. As for the present, there has been plenty of critical acclaim for the province of La Belle plunged into a 9:30 p.m. curfew as the country’s hottest outbreak spot to reduce and hope for virus numbers. Quebec reported just 179 new infections and no new deaths on Sunday, a first for both measurements since September. It makes sense what they’re doing in Montreal, Conway added. What is driving the pandemic is community transmission and the ability to identify cases, interrupt transmission networks and exclude variants from the environment. Quebec, and Montreal in particular, has done a great job and the kind of reopening they have is certainly in line with public health science. They have the (tracking) ability to find these people if something happens.

Article content What about that provincial health authority easing more restrictions? There should be community-based immunity with a certain percentage of the first and second dose, and if we think practically, three quarters of Canadians or more will be double vaccinated by Labor Day and that’s what we should be aiming for, Conway warned. However, there is an unfolding cautionary tale with continuous virus rates in Manitoba seven to eight times greater than those in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Quebec. And those 18,081 fans who blocked T-Mobile in Las Vegas are the direct result of putting fun over safety as the US continues to act quickly to open up the economy at any cost. It’s America, Conway summed up. They cross their fingers and give away beer and guns to get more people vaccinated. Nevada has seen a resurgence and in some states there is a 40 percent hesitation rate of the population. And if we were to combine epidemics, we would have to have comparable transmission rates and the ability to trace cases across borders and block the access of the variants. In comparison, 70 percent of Canadians have had their first vaccine dose and nine percent have had a second vaccination. Meanwhile, too much of the rest of the world is lagging behind or simply unable to access vaccines. And that’s where the variants develop in Vietnam or Brazil, or spread quickly like the reopening of Britain. It was done for many social, political and other reasons and they were unable or chose not to block flights from India and that promoted the introduction of variants, Conway said of the number of cases escalating by two-thirds last week in England. Those are the things we should be most concerned about. So is the reporting. Whether it’s free lottery tickets, beer, or even guns, Americans should be tempted to do what should come naturally to take care of their health before engaging in risky activities that promote community spread. For me, public health versus public health, Conway said. The public has decided it is going to do this and there is not a single plea from the public health authorities that will change their mind. [email protected] twitter.com/@benkuzma

