List of all US team events ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics





SALT LAKE CITY The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, are just over a month away, but several athletes have yet to be named to Team USA. Many athletes have already qualified for the games, while others will participate in their respective sports’ team trials in the coming month in hopes of claiming the once-in-a-lifetime honor of representing their country. Some of the Olympics’ most popular sports will host their team competitions in the coming days and weeks, with many of the events being streamed on NBC and its associated broadcast networks. Here’s a list of all the team trials and how to watch the four major events. All times below are Mountain Time. Swimming June 7 (9 am): Wave I preliminaries: M/W 200m IM, 50m free, 200m chest, 1500m free Stream on NBCOlympics.com

M/W 200m IM, 50m free, 200m chest, 1500m free Stream on NBCOlympics.com June 7 (6 pm): Final wave I: M/W 200m IM, 50m free, 200m chest, 1500m free Olympic Channel

M/W 200m IM, 50m free, 200m chest, 1500m free Olympic Channel June 13 (9 am): Qualifying: M 400m IM, W 100m Fly, M 400m Free, W 400m IM, M 100m Chest Stream On NBCOlympics.com

M 400m IM, W 100m Fly, M 400m Free, W 400m IM, M 100m Chest Stream On NBCOlympics.com June 13 (6 pm): Final: M 400m IM, M 400m free, W 400 IM NBC

M 400m IM, M 400m free, W 400 IM NBC June 14 (9am): Qualifying: W 100 m behind, M 200 m free, W 100 m chest, M 100 m rear, W 400 m free Stream on NBCOlympics.com

W 100 m behind, M 200 m free, W 100 m chest, M 100 m rear, W 400 m free Stream on NBCOlympics.com June 14 (6 pm): Final: W 100 m flying, M 100 m chest, W 400 m free NBC

W 100 m flying, M 100 m chest, W 400 m free NBC June 15 (9am): Qualifying: W 200 m free, M 200 m flying, W 200 m IM, W 1500 m free Stream on NBCOlympics.com

W 200 m free, M 200 m flying, W 200 m IM, W 1500 m free Stream on NBCOlympics.com June 15 (6 pm): Final: M 200m free, W 100m back, M 100m back, W 100m chest NBC

M 200m free, W 100m back, M 100m back, W 100m chest NBC June 16 (9 am): Qualifying: M 100m free, W 200m flying, M 200m chest, M 800m free Stream on NBCOlympics.com

M 100m free, W 200m flying, M 200m chest, M 800m free Stream on NBCOlympics.com June 16 (6 pm): Final: W 200 m free, M 200 m flying, W 200 m IM, W 1500 m free NBC

W 200 m free, M 200 m flying, W 200 m IM, W 1500 m free NBC June 17 (9am): Qualifying: W 100m free, M 200m back, W 200m chest, M 200m IM Stream on NBCOlympics.com

W 100m free, M 200m back, W 200m chest, M 200m IM Stream on NBCOlympics.com June 17 (6 pm): Final: M 800m free, M 200m chest, W 200m fly, M 100m free NBCSN (Delayed broadcast at 8 p.m. on NBC)

M 800m free, M 200m chest, W 200m fly, M 100m free NBCSN (Delayed broadcast at 8 p.m. on NBC) June 18 (9am): Qualifying: W 800 m free, M fly 100 m, W 200 m back Stream on NBCOlympics.com

W 800 m free, M fly 100 m, W 200 m back Stream on NBCOlympics.com June 18 (7 pm): Final: W 200m chest, M 200m back, M 200m IM, W 100m free NBC

W 200m chest, M 200m back, M 200m IM, W 100m free NBC June 19 (9 am): Qualifying: M 50m free, W 50m free, M 1500m free Stream on NBCOlympics.com

M 50m free, W 50m free, M 1500m free Stream on NBCOlympics.com June 19 (7 pm): Final: M 100m flying, W 200m back, W 800m free NBC

M 100m flying, W 200m back, W 800m free NBC June 20 (6:15 PM): Final: M 50m free, W 50m free, M 1500m free NBC To dive June 7 (9 am): Synchronous preliminaries: M Springboard, W Platform Stream on NBCOlympics.com

M Springboard, W Platform Stream on NBCOlympics.com June 7 (5 pm): Synchronized semi-final: M Springboard, W Platform Stream on NBCOlympics.com

M Springboard, W Platform Stream on NBCOlympics.com June 8 (8 am): Preliminary rounds: W Springboard Stream on NBCOlympics.com

W Springboard Stream on NBCOlympics.com June 8 (10:45 AM): Preliminary rounds: M Platform stream on NBCOlympics.com

M Platform stream on NBCOlympics.com June 8 (5 pm): Semi-finals: W Springboard, M Platform Olympic Channel

W Springboard, M Platform Olympic Channel June 9 (8am): Preliminary rounds: M Springboard Stream on NBCOlympics.com

M Springboard Stream on NBCOlympics.com June 9 (12:05 PM): Preliminary rounds: W Platform Stream on NBCOlympics.com

W Platform Stream on NBCOlympics.com June 9 (5 pm): Semi-finals: M Springboard, W platform Olympic Channel

M Springboard, W platform Olympic Channel June 10 (5 pm): Synchronized final: W Springboard Olympic Channel

W Springboard Olympic Channel June 11 (5 pm): Synchronized final: W platform, M springboard Olympic Channel

W platform, M springboard Olympic Channel June 12 (2 pm): Last: W Springboard NBC

W Springboard NBC June 12 (6 pm): Last: M platform NBC

M platform NBC June 13 (5 pm): Last: M Springboard NBC

M Springboard NBC June 13 (7 pm): Last: W platform NBC Track & Field Live streaming information will be added as soon as NBC releases its coverage. June 18 (5 pm): Qualifying: M Shot Put NBCSN

M Shot Put NBCSN June 18 (8 pm): Final: 10,000 m, M shot put NBC

10,000 m, M shot put NBC June 19 (6 pm): Qualifying: W Discus NBCSN

W Discus NBCSN June 19 (8 pm): Final: W 100m, W Discus NBC

W 100m, W Discus NBC June 20 (7 pm): Final: B 100 mH, M 100 m, B 400 m, M 400 m NBC

B 100 mH, M 100 m, B 400 m, M 400 m NBC June 21 (5 pm): Qualifying: M Pole Vault, M Javelin Throw, M Triple Jump NBCSN

M Pole Vault, M Javelin Throw, M Triple Jump NBCSN June 21 (6 pm): Final: M 800m, W 1500m, W 5000m, M Pole Vault, M Javelin Throw, M Triple Jump NBC

M 800m, W 1500m, W 5000m, M Pole Vault, M Javelin Throw, M Triple Jump NBC June 24 (7 pm): Final: W Shot Put, W Steeplechase NBCSN

W Shot Put, W Steeplechase NBCSN June 25 (3 pm): Final: M Discus, M Steeplechase NBCSN

M Discus, M Steeplechase NBCSN June 26 (7 pm): Final: W Javelin, M 400mH, W 10,000m, W 200m, M 110mH NBC

W Javelin, M 400mH, W 10,000m, W 200m, M 110mH NBC June 27 (5 pm): Final: M High Jump, B 400mH, M 5000m, W 800m, M 1500m, M 200m NBC Gymnastics New Sports Added for 2020 Olympics Basketball: Team USA secured a berth for the Olympics with a 4-2 victory over Venezuela in the 2021 World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Baseball Americas Qualification Event.

Team USA secured a berth for the Olympics with a 4-2 victory over Venezuela in the 2021 World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Baseball Americas Qualification Event. Basketball 3X3: The US qualified a women’s team, which is likely to consist of WNBA players who are not on the traditional basketball team. The men did not qualify for the event.

The US qualified a women’s team, which is likely to consist of WNBA players who are not on the traditional basketball team. The men did not qualify for the event. Sport climbing: The US qualified two men and two women (max. allowed) for this new event.

The US qualified two men and two women (max. allowed) for this new event. Karate: Sakura Kokumai has qualified in women’s kata, but the sport has yet to hold its qualifying tournament, which will take place from June 11-13.

Sakura Kokumai has qualified in women’s kata, but the sport has yet to hold its qualifying tournament, which will take place from June 11-13. Skateboarding: In the US, three men and three women will attend the Olympics this year.

In the US, three men and three women will attend the Olympics this year. softball: Team USA qualified for the 2019 Olympics and will remain with the original team roster.

Team USA qualified for the 2019 Olympics and will remain with the original team roster. Surf: In the US, two men and two women (max. allowed) will be in attendance for this new event. Other sports Archery: The US has already qualified Brady Ellison and Casey Kaufhold, with the hopes of adding four more (two men and two women) at an event in Paris in late June.

The US has already qualified Brady Ellison and Casey Kaufhold, with the hopes of adding four more (two men and two women) at an event in Paris in late June. Artistic swimming: The US will attempt to qualify for the Olympics at a tournament in Barcelona, ​​Spain, from June 10-13.

The US will attempt to qualify for the Olympics at a tournament in Barcelona, ​​Spain, from June 10-13. Badminton: Badminton qualifications will not be determined until a final ranking is released on 15 June.

Badminton qualifications will not be determined until a final ranking is released on 15 June. Basketball: The men’s and women’s teams have qualified for the Olympics, but a final roster will not be announced until later.

The men’s and women’s teams have qualified for the Olympics, but a final roster will not be announced until later. Beach Volleybal: The US will host four pairs for the Olympics.

The US will host four pairs for the Olympics. boxing: A total of nine men and women who have already qualified will run for the US team.

A total of nine men and women who have already qualified will run for the US team. Canoe/kayak: The final team selection competition will take place from June 11-13 in Prague, Czech Republic.

The final team selection competition will take place from June 11-13 in Prague, Czech Republic. Cycling: Several athletes have already qualified, but the final Olympic team for the various cycling events will be announced on June 10.

Several athletes have already qualified, but the final Olympic team for the various cycling events will be announced on June 10. Rider: The US has qualified teams for all disciplines of the sport, but the dressage and show jumping teams will be named later in June.

The US has qualified teams for all disciplines of the sport, but the dressage and show jumping teams will be named later in June. fencing: The US qualified the maximum number of places for all six events and will feature 24 different athletes.

The US qualified the maximum number of places for all six events and will feature 24 different athletes. Field hockey: The US did not qualify for this event.

The US did not qualify for this event. Golf: The US will announce its golf qualifiers on June 21.

The US will announce its golf qualifiers on June 21. Handball: The US did not qualify for this event.

The US did not qualify for this event. Judo: The US will attempt to qualify athletes at the Senior World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, from June 6-12.

The US will attempt to qualify athletes at the Senior World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, from June 6-12. Rhythmic gymnastics: The US has qualified two individual athletes for competition but is awaiting a spot for the group competition at the June 11-13 Pan American Championships.

The US has qualified two individual athletes for competition but is awaiting a spot for the group competition at the June 11-13 Pan American Championships. Rowing: The US will have nine boats and a total of 37 athletes at the Olympics this year.

The US will have nine boats and a total of 37 athletes at the Olympics this year. Rugby: The men’s and women’s teams have both qualified for the Olympics, although the team rosters will be released later.

The men’s and women’s teams have both qualified for the Olympics, although the team rosters will be released later. The sailing: The US will participate in the Olympics with nine boats this year.

The US will participate in the Olympics with nine boats this year. Shoot: The US qualified 19 athletes for the various shooting events.

The US qualified 19 athletes for the various shooting events. Football: The women’s team has earned a place in a qualifying tournament in 2020. The roster for Team USA will be announced at a later date. The men’s team did not qualify for this event.

The women’s team has earned a place in a qualifying tournament in 2020. The roster for Team USA will be announced at a later date. The men’s team did not qualify for this event. Table tennis: The US will feature a full team of three men and three women, two singles and one team entry for both men and women.

The US will feature a full team of three men and three women, two singles and one team entry for both men and women. Taekwondo: Two women earned a spot for the US

Two women earned a spot for the US Tennis: Qualifying for this event is ongoing and will be finalized shortly after the French Open has concluded.

Qualifying for this event is ongoing and will be finalized shortly after the French Open has concluded. Volley-ball: The USA qualified in both the men’s and women’s teams, with a roster for both teams to be announced at a later date.

The USA qualified in both the men’s and women’s teams, with a roster for both teams to be announced at a later date. Water polo: The USA qualified in both the men’s and women’s teams, with a roster for both teams to be announced at a later date.

The USA qualified in both the men’s and women’s teams, with a roster for both teams to be announced at a later date. Weightlifting: Four men and four women (maximum allowed) will perform in the US this year.

