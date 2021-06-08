US Open Final Qualifying Results & Stories From Golf’s Longest Day





PURCHASE, NY As Monday dawned over Century Country Club and Old Oaks Country Club here in Westchester County, just north of New York City, 79 golfers dreamed of finishing their 36-hole day as one of the top four finishers. That would allow them to punch their ticket to the field at next week’s US Open in Torrey Pines. But before noon, after signing for mid- and high-70s scores, several players already knew their dreams wouldn’t come true. Then the thunderstorms came, delaying the game at 2:24 PM, then again moments after the restart horn sounded at 3:35 PM When play finally resumed at 5:15 p.m., Cameron Young, who won the Korn Ferry Tour’s AdventHealth Championship and Evans Scholars Invitational in May, put down the hammer and retired from the field to claim medalists. Birdies on 10, 13, 14 and 15 at Century Country Club in the early evening pushed him from 3 under to 7 under. A final birdie at 18 left him top of the standings at 133 (67-66) While he currently lives in Jupiter, Florida, Young is from Scarborough, New York, just 14 miles from Century and Old Oaks. “For me, this is coming home,” Young said after signing his card. “It’s a pretty easy choice. I’ve played both courses a million times. I like Century, and I like Old Oaks, and I think knowing them well (gives) me a really good chance of getting through them on a consistent basis. Young flew to the New York area last Sunday night after playing the Korn Ferry Tour’s REX Hospital Open, where he finished T-78. After shooting an opening round 67 at Old Oaks, he took a nap on the locker room floor for about an hour and a half, with his caddy and parents acting as his alarm clocks. “It was great. I had a split head,” he said with a smile. “I need to reset, warm up again and try to play a good nine holes.” A couple of UConn Huskies are now also planning a trip to Torrey Pines. James Hervol of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, who graduated from UConn in 2019, finished second after shooting a pair of 68s (136) to qualify for his first US Open. He has status on the Mackenzie Tour, splitting time between Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and his hometown. Zach Zaback, a former University of Connecticut star who graduated in 2016, finished 3 under (68-70, 138) after making birdies on 15 and 16 to qualify for his first US Open. Andy Pope, 37, of Glyn Ellyn, Illinois, finished third at 4 under (67-70.137), four shots behind Young. A star of Xavier University and the 2004 Atlantic 10 Conference champion, he now has the chance to play in his fifth US Open. Pope’s best finish T-58 in 2019 at Pebble Beach. There was a three-man playoff between Ben Polland, Rob Oppenheim and Tim Hegarty to determine the two alternates from this site. Polland made a birdie on the first hole and will be the first alternate. Oppenheim birdied the next hole and will be the second alternate. Qualifying Players Cameron Young

