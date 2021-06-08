Hayes adapts tennis at high altitude

It took Lauren Hayes some time to adjust to playing in Colorado’s higher elevation, but the Hill twins have been playing doubles together for so long that they’re adapting quickly.

Hayes, a sophomore No. 1 singles player at Mountain Vista, moved from Salem, Oregon to Colorado and captured the Region 5 qualifier on June 2 with a tough three-set win over Arapahoes Julia Rydel.

Cherry Creek seniors Nicole and Eliza Hill had it much easier to take the No. 1 doubles title in the Region 1 tournament on June 1, losing just one match in two straight-set wins.

The Hills will take a 12-0 record to the Class 5A state tournament that will be June 11-12 at the Gates Tennis Center.

Hayes kept most of her shots in play, but it wasn’t an easy win as her perseverance and determination helped her take a win in the match that has more momentum changes than winning volleys. Hayes claimed the regional title with a 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 triumph.

I came here in December and it took me until February to fully get used to the different elevations, Hayes said. My foundations seem to go much further and with the spin I give to the ball I have to give more spin because it seems like the strokes take a lot of time. I definitely have to work on that.

I played really well and I really bond with my team, which I like a lot. I really like the atmosphere we played in. So far this season has been very good.

Hayes trailed 1-3 in the first set tiebreak, but rallied to win 7-5. She had a 5-1 lead in the second set tiebreak, but Rydel won 8-6. Hayes triumphed in the deciding third set.

The state tournament is likely to see more of the same kind of exciting matches.

I will try to go into my game with a certain level of confidence, knowing that what I do, I think, works, she said. I just go for everything. I try to keep calm when I play,

Hayes shows a lot of emotion in her matches and often talks to herself, but most of the Hills’ comments are with each other.

The Hills won the regional crown with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Columbines Liz Gentry and Liz Phillips.

Doubles in tennis requires partners to encourage and trust each other, and knowing your partner is an advantage.

Eliza won the No. 2 state title in singles in 2018 and Nicole captured the 2018 championship at No. 3 singles. Eliza suffered a concussion while playing basketball and both sisters skipped the 2019 campaign, so it’s been two seasons since the sisters played tennis in high school.

It’s definitely easier to play with my sister, Nicole said. I love playing with her because we have such a good relationship. We know what to tell each other during a match. We know how to lift each other up or test each other for strategy.

Eliza agrees.

We understand each other really well and it makes for a really good collaboration, she added. Sometimes were not immune to arguing. The great thing is that we know how to get back to what’s important. Our arguments do not last long.

The state tournament has been reduced from three days to two this year, meaning the semifinals and championship games will be played consecutively on June 12.

We wouldn’t underestimate any of our opponents, Eliza said. We would play our best and our best. As the competition gets tougher, so will we.

Cherry Creek, which won the 2019 state title before COVID canceled last spring’s state tournament, qualified players in three singles and quadruples categories as the Bruins lost their 37th.thisgirls state tennis championship.

Arent Bruins the only team to have met a full squad of players at the state.

Fairview, Legacy, Mountain Vista, Arapahoe, Fossil Ridge, Ralston Valley and Poudre also qualified 11 players for the state tournament, and Valor Christian will have 10 players competing at the state.