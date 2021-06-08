News | Foundation of Light





As part of National Volunteer Week, we spoke to one of our biggest fans, Michael Oliver, who has supported the Foundation for a number of years. Michael, a retired dentist, has always attended our annual International Cycle Challenge, raising tens of thousands of pounds to help thousands live happier, healthier lives in the Northeast. But he also focused on photography and running table tennis sessions for older members of the community at our home, the Beacon of Light at Stadium Park. We are currently supported by more than 170 volunteers involved in a range of activities, including packing and delivering care packages to vulnerable members of our communities; organizing fundraising events and collections; or coaching and managing grassroots soccer teams. About his volunteer work, Michael said: I just love it! The main fundraisers I’ve been involved in are the International Bike Tour. There is a lot of camaraderie and many people come together to raise significant amounts for the Foundation. I try to help in as many ways as possible. I’m retired, so I have some time left. I like to take pictures, so I like to come down to help the Foundation. Anything that comes along if I can help, I’m excited to step in and support. Michael is extremely proud of the Foundation and encourages everyone to get involved if they want to lend a hand. The Foundation is a group of great people who are doing great things in our community. They work in a beautiful facility at the Beacon and anything you can do, anything, it all comes together to help so many people. But we need hands. We need fundraising. So anything you can do to help, big or small, can make a huge difference to the lives of people across the region. So grab your chance if you can come and help! June 7, 2021

