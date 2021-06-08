2021 NASCAR Odds: Breaking Out Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Open Winner Odds





The 2021 NASCAR All-Star Open will take place this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway and will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Seven different drivers have won the race since 2014, and oddsmakers on DraftKings Sportsbook seem to think there’s a good chance a recent winner will claim the checkered flag this time around. Kyle Larson (+350) is the odd-on favorite and has not finished outside the top two in six races. He has won his last two races and is second only to Chase Elliott in the Cup Series standings, most recently winning the All-Star Open in 2018. Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. are both +800 and have the next best odds. Busch won the Open in 2017 and is looking for his second career win at the event. The top five will be completed by 2021 points leader Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick. Both drivers are +900 and have won the Open once. Harvick took his win in 2018, while Hamlins came in 2015. The field isn’t finalized yet with a fan vote underway. There are currently 17 drivers with a spot in the field. The voice of the fan is takes place on nascar.com. Here are the odds for all drivers currently in the field for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Open. 2021 NASCAR All-Star Open Odds Driver Opportunities Driver Opportunities Kyle Larson +480 Denny Hamlin +750 Martin Truex Jr +750 Kyle Busch +800 Kevin Harvick +800 Ryan Blaney +900 Chase Elliot +900 Joey Logano +1000 Brad Keselowski +1500 Alex Bowman +1600 William Byron +1600 Christopher Bello +2500 Kurt Busch +2500 Austin Dillon +2500 Michael McDowell +4000 Cole Custer +5000 Ryan Newman +5000

