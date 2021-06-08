Matching pregnancy with elite cricket: three players share their stories

Changing maternity policies in elite cricket help players match their careers with maternity

For just under six hours, all Sarah Elliott had to think about was the bat in her hand and the ball going towards it.

Elliott was an Australian who played against England for the Women’s Ashes trophy. Elliott’s central focus had always been on cricket, but now things had changed.

It was August 2013, and Elliott had a nine-month-old baby to take care of.

Now when she came off the field for a break, she would go to a quiet part of the locker room to breastfeed or express milk for her son, Sam.

At 31, Elliott was the lone mother on the squad – and also made history as the first to tour Australia.

“I kind of forgot — those poor young girls,” she says. “It was an education for them! They had no idea what pumping was, or anything with babies.

“The breast pump used to make a terrible noise, so I hid it under a towel, but you could still hear this buzzing sound. I would try to find a quieter place, but sometimes, with only 20 minutes for tea, it wasn’t practical .”

Pregnancy does not mean the end of an athlete’s career. It should never have happened, but it often did. Now, with the call for women’s sports to become fully professional across the board, many no longer have to give up their sport to start a family.

For a sport that once infamous women described as “absurd, like a man trying to knit” – Thank you, Len Hutton external link – cricket has understood the concept of maternity care better than others. A number of national boards now have maternity policies designed to encourage players to return, which has helped women see motherhood in a different light.

Take Megan Schutt. The Australian pace bowler is one of the best in the world: a tall right-armer who can find swing where no one else can. She was a 20-year-old in the locker room when Elliott was juggling playing and raising Sam.

“She was like a century old and scared, I turn around and she’s pumping,” laughs Schutt, now 28. “I was like, Oh shit! I was quite young so I just saw a boob and started laughing , but I felt so much respect for her at that time.

“I already respected her because some days I could see how tired she was, and I knew Sammy kept her up all night. I thought, my God, what a woman.”

Schutt and her wife Jess discussed having children almost as soon as they were married. As a same-sex couple, their options were limited and Schutt says he is afraid of “not having as much contact with a child as the biological mother”.

Mutual IVF, where one partner donates eggs for fertilization and the other receives the embryo(s), was the “ultimate solution” for them. That’s not to say it was an easy process.

Megan Schutt is second in the ICC’s one-day bowling rankings

As an international cricketer, Schutt’s life can be governed by training days and tour dates and a calendar that only grows in its ruthlessness. She and Jess first selected the sperm, which had been ordered in the United States. Then, in January, on a whim, Schutt said, “Screw it — let’s get started.”

On the second day of her next period, Schutt started injecting a hormone that stimulates egg production once a night. She did this for four days, before ramping it up to twice-daily injections to stop spontaneous ovulation.

“One needle is pretty easy and the other isn’t as pleasant, I admit, and I thought I was pretty tough,” says Schutt.

“The second needle is a lot thicker and the fluid much more viscous, so you can actually feel it under the skin. That was a bit more of a mental barrier to get over.”

There were daily blood tests as doctors checked how the eggs matured, and a final injection 36 hours before Schutt had to have surgery to remove them.

As someone who enjoys doing her research, she has watched videos of how the procedure is performed. It was, she admits, not ideal preparation. The vaginal wall is pierced to remove each egg individually.

“I had 22 that I knew, so I already knew in my head that I would be stabbed 22 times,” she says. “I was like great, here we go”

Schutt was put under general anesthesia and doctors told her they would write the number of eggs they found on her hand so she could see it as soon as she woke up. When she came to, there was nothing on her right hand. To her left was 28.

“I was like, I’ve been stabbed at least 28 times,” she laughs. “Out of 28, 27 were quality – 27 is my favorite number, so that’s definitely erratic – and then they inseminate them.

“After about five days, they called and told us they had managed to get nine embryos, which is really good. Then they were frozen until it was time to implant them in Jess.”

While Schutt expected she would need to rest after surgery — not one of her strengths, she says — she didn’t expect recovery to be as difficult as she did.

“My ovaries were quite large and I had quite a bit of discomfort,” she says.

“I’d say it’s like the pain of menstrual cramps, but without the cramps; a constant pain. Then it was the effort of lifting things. I like to do things around the house and we had recently moved, but even moving boxes and was like, my god, I really can’t do this.”

Her first training session back for South Australia was a high speed run.

“With each repetition, I thought I was going to throw up at the end,” she says.

“I think I kickstarted that cramping feeling and after each rep I was on my haunches of, That’s it, this is it, I’m going to throw up. Then I’d go back and slowly repeat the process.”

Bowling was easier, which surprised her, but she didn’t feel “100% fresh” until three weeks after surgery.

At the end of May, Schutt announced that she and Jess are expecting a daughter – due in September.

If the couple decides to repeat the process for another child, Schutt plans to be the one carrying the baby, though she jokes, “I could watch Jess get pregnant and just decide, No, that’s not for me! ”

While she wouldn’t want to have a child if she plays for Australia, Schutt is open to having one while still playing state cricket, thanks in large part to Cricket Australia’s pregnancy policy.

In Australia, players with state, national or Big Bash contracts who give birth or adopt are given up to 12 months of paid parental leave and are guaranteed a contract extension for the following year.

The New Zealand cricketer’s similar policy meant that batter Amy Satterthwaite, who gave birth to daughter Grace in January 2020, kept her central contract while pregnant and received her full annual advance.

Pakistan recently introduced their own guidelines giving players up to 12 months paid maternity leave and a transfer to a non-playing role until their leave begins.

The England and Wales Cricket Board outlined their maternity policy when responding to: a Daily Telegraph survey in 2020. external link Female players are guaranteed full pay for the first 13 weeks after giving birth and 20 weeks at 90 percent pay thereafter.

Sarah Elliott, pictured during the 2013 Tour of England in Australia, with her then nine-month-old son Sam

It’s hard to overestimate how important these steps are; provide financial security and support both during pregnancy and after childbirth.

dr. Kirsty Elliott-Sale, an associate professor at Nottingham Trent University, describes athletes who are mothers as “superstars” who must “learn to adapt to significant changes.”

While no experience is universal, Dr. Elliott-Sale that weight maintenance and general changes in body shape can be “quite persistent” and that pelvic floor dysfunction “can often be a long-term problem.”

Elliott was back in the gym two weeks after he had Sam. She played her first game when he was six weeks old.

“Every parent has that juggling between work and parenthood, and I think it’s different when you’re the primary caregiver, in the sense that you’re the one who nurtures,” she says.

“It’s a physical fatigue, your body recovers. That’s a real challenge.”

In 2014, after Elliott gave birth to her second son Jake, she considered retiring. But now that the Big Bash is about to host its first women’s tournament – it has since grown into the premier women’s T20 competition – she was offered the position of captain at Melbourne Renegades.

“The first few training sessions to come back were difficult, especially the fitness sessions,” she says.

“Those early runs, I was like, ‘What the hell am I doing? Why am I even here?’ But once you get around the team environment and the games, it gets a little more manageable.”

Six months after Jake’s birth, Elliott was on the field as captain.

“Sure, I wasn’t that turned on,” she says.

“I was a little tired and my focus was torn between more directions. That part of it was difficult, but I was really well supported by my teammates, the coaching staff and then my family and my husband Rob.”

Claire Nicholas (right) was set to star in The Hundred’s inaugural season this summer

Western Storm spinner Claire Nicholas is currently pregnant with her second child. She is a full-time teacher and was well supported by her team as she began the IVF process.

This summer she would play for Welsh Fire in the first season of The Hundred. She has had to give up that contract, but the team has made it clear that she is in their plans for the future.

“I’ve had to listen to my body a lot more,” she says. “I like to push myself, but when you grow another human being you have to know when to stop, and that takes some getting used to.”

All three women – Elliott, Schutt and Nicholas – have had different experiences, but they all agree that mothers returning to cricket are finally getting better support.

Nicholas points to the growing game in England and Wales. New contracts mean more money, so more financial support.

And Schutt admits her own openness about IVF stems from wanting to help show younger teammates that you can be a parent and a professional cricketer; that the support is there.

In a year like no other, the Big Bash took place entirely in Sydney in November 2020, with the players sharing a bio-safe bubble.

Satterthwaite and her wife, fellow New Zealand player Lea Tahuhu, were there, along with their daughter Grace. Schutt smiles when she remembers.

“It was beautiful to watch,” she says.

“They had a pair of hands in every corner and there were people every two seconds offering to help. I know it brightened up a lot of the girls’ days. You would come back and you could have lost, or had a bad day, and you see little Gracie and that puts things in perspective.”

Elliott also discovered that Sam offered a different perspective on the tour of England. It stopped cricket consuming her.

Although she was tired – she was with him four times at night the day before taking the Ashes test – the family was able to help and eventually Sam was there when his mother reached one of the great Ashes ages.

“Sam is now eight and a half and he doesn’t remember anything about it,” Elliott says.

But every once in a while he might see a picture pop up or someone tell him they saw a picture of him as a baby with his mom.

“I have a lot of good memories – and he gets a bit of a buzz from it too.”