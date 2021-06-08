Miami football trending for 2022 5-star DE Shemar Stewart





After initially being linked to LSU, five star defensive ending Shemar Stewart had two crystal balls from 247 Sports project him to the Miami football program this weekend. Andrew Ivins 247Sports Southeast Recruiting Analyst and Steve Wiltfong 247Sports Director of Football Recruiting placed crystal balls in front of Stewart. The forecasts made on Sunday came with a confidence score of two out of 10 from Ivins and a three from Wiltfong. There is still a long way to go in Stewart’s hiring. Stewart visited Coral Gables last Tuesday and Wednesday for the cookouts held by Miami. Stewart is one of the most sought-after recruits for 2022. Clemson, Georgia, and Texas A&M are the other schools listed as hot to Stewart by 247 Sports according to his 247 Sports profile, in addition to the LSU and Miami football programs. The Rivals.Com profile for Stewart also lists Alabama, Arizona State, Florida, Ohio State, and Penn State as schools that strongly recruit Stewart. The good news is that Miami is competing with the elite programs in college football for a star player in their own backyard. It will be difficult to convince the Monsignor Pace star to sign with the Hurricanes. With only two players currently committed for 2022, Miami is in the 60th-ranked league. 5 🌟 Defensive lineman Shemar Stewart tells me he will be attending the following schools this summer: ⁣

⁣

Miami – June 1

LSU- June 3-6⁣

Ohio State – June 9

Notre Dame – June 10

⁣

Florida’s 2022 DL is ranked as the #5 player overall according to the Top247 ranking. pic.twitter.com/7gYZ6lJxTU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 31, 2021 A promise from Stewart would Miami Class 2022 until 42nd. With recruitment now open in early June, commitments should be manic this month and into July. Stewart visited LSU with one of his coaches this weekend. Visits to the state of Ohio and Notre Dame are taking place this week. Stewart will likely wait until he signs in December to announce who he will be committing to. Stewart was quoted in the Miami Herald saying how well the Hurricanes season is going in 2021 will have a big impact on his decision to go to Miami. This is a critical class as Miami is trying to finish in the top 11 for the second time in a row.







