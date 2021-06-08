$14 million settlement for water polo players who accused coach of abuse





Twelve female water polo players in California who accused their former coach of sexually assaulting them when they were minors have settled nearly $14 million in a lawsuit they filed against two organizations they say failed to protect them. . The players sued USA Water Polo, which imposes sanctions on local clubs in the sport, and International Water Polo Club, a club in Los Alamitos, a city in Orange County, California, which was led by its coach, Bahram Hojreh. In the lawsuit, the 12 players said that Mr. Hojreh abused them from 2012 to 2017 during what were believed to be one-on-one coaching sessions in the water. During these sessions, the players allege, he grabbed their breasts and reached under their bathing suits and was sexually assaulted, according to the lawsuit. Mr. Hojreh told the players to fight him, the players said, and he showed them techniques they would face while playing in college. Mr Hojreh, 45, also faces nearly three dozen criminal charges in connection with the charges. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The $13.85 million settlement in the civil case was filed Friday in the Orange County Superior Court, according to Morgan Stewart, an attorney representing 11 of the plaintiffs. The money for the settlement will be paid by the insurance company that represents both the USA Water Polo and the International Water Polo Club, he said. In a statement on Monday, Christopher Ramsey, chief executive of USA Water Polo, said: “We have heard the plaintiffs’ testimonies and their allegations are heartbreaking. He said he hopes the settlement will allow them to start a new chapter in their lives. . An email sent to the International Water Polo Club Monday night was answered by Mark Hojreh, who identified himself as the coach’s former brother and one of his personal lawyers. Mr Hojreh said his brother had always denied the allegations, but added that I cannot go into details of the evidence that would prove his innocence. He also said the insurance company agreed to the settlement without the approval of the International Water Polo Club. Mr Stewart said in an interview Monday that the lawsuit highlighted the need for systemic change in the way the sport was run. USA Water Polo, he said, collects fees and club memberships from the clubs they sanction, but then they refuse to supervise and they really refuse to train these club teams and their president in any meaningful way. That situation poses an unreasonable risk to minors who participate in club programs, Mr Stewart said. You are going to create an environment that could be ripe for sexual abuse. Mr. Hojreh also coached water polo at schools in the cities of Irvine and Anaheim; Mr Stewart said civil lawsuits against the schools arising out of Mr Hojrehs’ conduct there are still pending.

The 34 criminal charges facing Mr. Hojreh in Orange County, arising from the allegations of the 12 players in his club, include nine counts of sexual acts involving an unconscious person and one count of committing an lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14 years of age. . John D. Barnett, M. Hojrehs’ attorney in the criminal case, declined to comment on the settlement Monday. Bahram Hojreh at the USA Water Polo National Training Center in Los Alamitos, California, in 2013. Credit… Rose Palmisano/The Orange County Register, via Associated Press The plaintiffs were all members of Mr Hojrehs’ club. The abuse took place between 2012 and 2017, when the players were underage, some as young as 13 or 14, Mr Stewart said. In 2017, allegations surfaced that players in the club attacked opponents during matches using the maneuvers Mr Hojreh had shown on them, according to Mr Stewart. USA Water Polo said it first learned of the allegations against Mr Hojreh in January 2018. Then the organization was contacted by the US Center for SafeSport, the independent watchdog jointly established by Congress and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee to investigate sexual abuse. accusations in Olympic sports. After being notified by the Center, USAWP immediately suspended Mr. Hojreh’s membership, USA Water Polo said in a statement. Mr Stewart said Mr Hojreh presented himself to the players and their parents as an important figure in the world of water polo. That perception played an important role in his abusive behavior, according to Mr. Stewart. mr. Hojreh told his players they had to endure the assault in order to play at a higher level, Mr. stewart. And so he kept them quiet for several years, in effect threatening their future careers. The settlement comes at a time when sports coaches and administrators are increasingly being held accountable for unlawful behaviour. In 2018, Dr. Lawrence G. Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University sports physician, sentenced to 40 years to 125 years in prison for sexually abusing gymnasts under his care. That case eventually led to a human trafficking and sexual assault charge being filed in 2021 against a coach of the 2012 Olympic women’s team, John Geddert, who committed suicide a short time later. And in 2020, the president of the French Federation of Ice Sports, Didier Gailhaguet, resigned after several underage figure skaters accused their coaches of rape and sexual abuse.

