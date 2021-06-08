Raiders Host Girls Flag Football All-Star Game, Combine, Clinic





HENDERSON, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders teamed up with the Southern Nevada Flag Football Coaches Association and Allegiant to host the Southern Nevada High School Girls Flag Football All-Star Game. Prior to the competition, the girls took part in a combination event that served as a showcase to perform physical and mental tests in hopes of attracting the attention of college recruiters. The day started with a clinic for girls aged 7-13 who wanted to improve their soccer skills and basic skills. These activities were part of the “Inspire” program, a unique effort presented by Allegiant, who stepped in to provide several assets for the participants, including camp shirts and giveaway items. More than 40 girls who played on Southern Nevada high school flag football teams were divided into “Silver” and “Black” squads. There are currently 25 colleges of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) that offer flag football programs, and the NFL announced earlier this year that 15 colleges have committed to launching programs, creating new scholarships for women. Girls Flag Football is a Nevada varsity sport that is currently home to 36 high school Girls Flag Football teams, the second highest number of teams in the nation after only Florida. Four other states currently approve girls’ high school flag football (Alaska, Arizona, Georgia and New York). This is the latest in a series of events and activities to highlight the Raiders’ support for youth football, highlighting the opportunities for girls to participate in this great game. Last December, the Raiders teamed up with the Girls Football Association and the NAIA to host a two-day virtual coaching clinic in preparation for the High School Girls Flag Football season. Topics included the preparation for the season, the efficiency of the training sessions, the strategy of X and O and the relationship between coach and player. This year, Las Vegas High School Girls Flag Football Head Coach Jon Hicks was named Raiders Tom Flores High School Coach of the Year for 2020. Last year, Green Valley High Girls Flag Coach David Torrez was selected as Raiders Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week and was highlighted on Monday Night Football. Torrez has built a powerful program at Green Valley High. In February 2020, the Raiders teamed up with the NAIA to host the first “Girls Flag Football Showcase” during the Girls Flag Football 4A State Championship Game between Green Valley and Las Vegas High. Each school received Raiders brand cheer cards and swag items. The Raiderettes and Alumni Leo Gray and Roy Hart were on hand to coordinate coin flips, sign cheer cards, and connect with the students. Coaching staff of Las Vegas Girls Flag Football high school teams participated in several Raiders Coaches clinics. The clinics were developed by soccer and medical experts to help coaches deliver exceptional soccer experiences to student athletes and to get “Heads-up” certified by USA Football. The Raiders covered all clinic costs, allowing coaches to receive free training. During the 2020 NFL Draft, which was held virtually, a Green Valley High Girls Flag Football Championship shirt was on display in the Draft Room of Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden. In February, Nike and the NFL announced a grant initiative, pledging a total of $5 million in products to help grow flag football within high school athletics. This multi-year initiative, which the NFL describes as “working together to inspire the next generation of women athletes,” also offers a one-time donation of up to $100,000 worth of products to state athletic associations that offer Girls Flag Football as a high school sport or demonstrate progress through a pilot. in 2021.

