Stefan Johnson had options. Northampton’s senior boys’ tennis captain could have spent his spring playing matches at USTA or for another school. His collegiate path is secured. There was nothing to prove.

Still, Johnson chose to end his career as a Blue Devil.

Part of that was supporting our coach Matt (Muspratt). I’ve known him for the last two and a half years, and he’s been very helpful not only on the tennis court to find and work with me on hits, but also outside of school helping me with job applications or letters of recommendation, Johnson said. very nice to me and i wanted to return the favor.

Johnson knew he would have to take on the mantle of leadership without much practice. There are no other seniors on the list. The last time he played tennis for Northampton, the Blue Devils had five seniors to look up to. After the COVID-19 pandemic was canceled last season, Johnson was suddenly a senior in charge of a new group of players. It’s one thing to lead by example as freshmen and sophomores playing No. 1 singles among juniors and seniors, but it’s another to educate and develop the next generation who will take over the program when you’re gone.

He led the team (as an underclassman) as the winner. We missed last year of course. This year was more of an immediate process. We had to do a 180, Muspratt said. We lost five seniors two years ago and suddenly he’s a senior. He was thrown in, we as a team were thrown in.

Johnson even embraced the challenge in the preseason. Without an individual state title to pursue, the possibility of which also drew him back, he made leadership his goal. Northampton regularly fielded four sophomores and an eighth grader.

It was surprising. I thought we had more older players with team experience who could help me, Johnson said. I had to take it all on.

He made the most of his impact in practice by dishing out serving tips and doubling movement.

He’s made practice fun for some guys who haven’t had a chance to play with someone of his caliber yet. He usually works his way in with all the other guys he plays double or even just hit them with, Muspratt said. He makes it fun for them and it’s a real chance for them to play with someone like him.

They can also watch him play his number 1 singles matches during intermissions in their matches or from the sidelines. A group of Blue Devils surround Johnson after his match ends and ask him how he did it.

I really enjoy talking to the kids after the games. They have a lot of fun asking me how my match went and watching me play, he said.

It is usually worth the entrance fee. Johnson enjoys confronting the best Western Massachusetts has to offer. He won an individual championship in 2019 and this year will have to settle for the nominal title of best player in the region without a formal tournament. Johnson went 7-0 on No. 1 singles, while the Blue Devils finished 2-6.

I’ll do it (enjoy). There’s something where you get more attention and play the best, Johnson said. That’s what I’m looking for, playing the best of the best and the ones that challenge me the most.

Being the No. 1 and being the best, they are trusted to carry a team, these have been forced on Johnson since he was a freshman and climbed to the top of the Blue Devils ladder. The weight of expectations hasn’t diminished over the years, but Johnson has learned to bear it.

Even now I still have the pressure to win every game. He put that pressure on to carry the team in that spot, he said. In the first year I was thrown in that place. Since I was thrown in, I had to settle in and learn that position from there. Over the years it has grown in my mind as something I can do.

Northamptons’ last game of the season is against Minnechaug on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Blue Devils will not participate in the postseason, but it will not be the end of Johnson’s tennis career.

Hell play at Haverford College outside of Philadelphia next season.

It would be so sad to say goodbye to tennis after 12 years of non-stop playing, Johnson said. I’m glad I don’t have to be the leader again right away.

Although Johnson will be gone, his influence in Northampton will remain.

I think he had a big impact on the team. I feel like he has contributed to more of the team’s sense of community, feeling more like a group and supporting each other, said sophomore co-captain AidanMetz. I think that will certainly continue in the future.

