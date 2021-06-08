ITTF lists Aruna, Offiong, two other Nigerians for Tokyo 2020 table tennis | The Guardian Nigeria News

History beckons to Oshonaike

Nigerians Edem Offiong, Olufunke Oshonaike, Olajide Omotayo and Quadri Aruna are among the 135 players listed by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) for the singles events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to be held in Japan next month planned.

By participating in the Tokyo 2020 Games, Olufunke Oshonaike will become the first female table tennis player in the world to participate in seven Olympic Games and the first African woman in any sport to participate in seven editions of the global celebration.

Nigerian Segun Toriola, who is among the four athletes to have played in their seventh Games, is not among the participants this season.

In a newsletter sent to The Guardian yesterday, the ITTF said 65 men and 70 women would compete for the medals at the Games, while 16 countries would compete for medals in mixed doubles. Nigeria did not qualify for the competition’s team events and therefore is not among the teams listed for the mixed doubles.

The table tennis event will take place at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium from July 24 to August 6, 2021. According to ITTF, the mixed doubles event will make its debut at the Olympics this year and will see pairs of two players, a woman and a man, compete on a single-elimination knockout. In mixed doubles, three medals are at stake, with each National Olympic Committee (NOC) allowed to wear one pair.

The ITTF added: All eyes will also be on Nigerian Quadri Aruna as he leads the African charge after becoming the first African to reach the quarter-finals in the Rio games in 2016.

The qualification system for the Tokyo Olympics is based on the following:

16 teams (per gender) will be allocated for the men’s and women’s team events, and these places will be given concurrently with other qualifying events.

A maximum of 70 places (per gender) are available for the men’s and women’s singles. The final number will be determined based on the players who have qualified for the other events. There are a total of 86 players by gender in all three events.

There are 16 mixed doubles pairs available for the mixed doubles event.