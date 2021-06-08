Aussie World Cup Hopeful Hit England’s T20 Blast

A handful of Australian World Cup candidates are among the nine Aussies taking part in England’s T20 Blast, which kicks off this week.

As Australia’s leading T20 players prepare for their upcoming tour of the West Indies, some of the margins could qualify for this year’s World Cup if they produce some standout performances in the Blast.

Australians in the 2021 T20 Blast: Dan Christian (Notts), Ben Dwarshuis (Worcestershire), Chris Green (Middlesex), Travis Head (Sussex), Josh Inglis (Leicestershire), Marnus Labuschagne (Glamorgan), Ben McDermott (Derbyshire), D’Arcy Short (Hampshire), Dan Worrall (Gloucestershire)

Big hitters D’Arcy Short (Hampshire) and Ben McDermott (Derbyshire) are both in the UK for the tournament opener on Wednesday, while Perth has linked Scorchers wicketkeeper batsman Josh Inglis – who Ricky Ponting has identified as a potential World Cup bolt – with Leicestershire.

Veteran all-rounder Dan Christian, who remains a sought after player in domestic competitions around the world despite falling out of favor with the national selectors, has returned to Notts after leading them to the title last year.

Test and ODI based Marnus Labuschagne will also be able to accommodate Glamorgan, who has been banned from the Caribbean tour due to the logistical complexities of travel during the pandemic.

Coach Justin Langer has previously identified Labuschagne as a potential star in all three formats and while the Queenslander is excited to play a full season in the Blast, he remains hopeful that a World Cup spot will not be beyond him, although he admits that the Australian national selection panel might think otherwise.

“Any time you can’t play for Australia is a very disappointing time,” Labuschagne said The times this week.

“But the silver lining is that I get to play most of the T20 comp here and almost double the number of T20s I’ve played in my career. I’ve played 16 before and I’ll be playing 14 here.

“I would like to play in the World Cup in a few months. I don’t know if it is a realistic goal for the selectors, but from my perspective it is a realistic goal.”

Labuschagne leads the way with all-round display

Inglis has yet to play international cricket but was on standby for the recent tour of New Zealand and had several talks with selectors Trevor Hohns and George Bailey last summer.

Keeper batsmen Matthew Wade, Josh Philippe and Alex Carey are all part of the roster for the Windies tour, but Ponting says Inglis should not be discounted for a World Cup spot.

“Josh Inglis’ name could also be thrown in the ring,” Ponting told cricket.com.au last month. “I really liked what I saw of him batting in the middle order in last summer’s BBL.

“He plays spin really well and when you consider where the World Cup will be (in India or the UAE), he could be a name that could pop up.”

Inventive Inglis inspires Perth with brilliant knock

Travis Head (Sussex) and Dan Worrall (Gloucestershire) will also join the Blast having recently played in the opening stages of the County Championship, as well as Big Bash stars Chris Green (Middlesex) and Ben Dwarshuis (Worcestershire).

Pace bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott, who played all three T20s against India last summer, had signed up to play for Surrey but returned home this week after suffering a serious hamstring injury.

Allrounder Mitchell Marsh had signed up for Middlesex, but will head to the Caribbean with the Australian squad later this month.

Michael Neser (Glamorgan), Peter Handscomb (Middlesex), Cameron Bancroft (Durham), Peter Siddle (Essex) and Marcus Harris (Leicestershire) have all played first-class cricket in England this summer but have not been signed up to play in the Blast.

The opening rounds of the Blast from June 9 to July 18 will also mark Ben Stokes’ return to action from a recent finger injury, as local stars such as Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes are all set. to participate in the coming weeks.