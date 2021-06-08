4-star 2023 DE Gabriel Harris bids farewell to Noles





FSU football recruitment in 2023 is in full swing, but the Noles lost one of their commitments in a four-star defense Gabriel Harris. The Georgia product committed to the Noles on Feb. 18, visiting Tallahassee just two days ago. However, Harris previously visited Ohio State’s camp and said he hoped to get a scholarship from the Buckeyes. I knew then that it was only a matter of time, and it doesn’t look good to have a devotee who talks like that about other schools. I wouldn’t be surprised if that conversation happened while I was on campus and Harris decided to quit Monday night: pic.twitter.com/22NZT4WhvH — Gabriel Harris (@gabegokrazy) June 7, 2021 Harris’ statement was respectful and logical. He is ranked as one of the best players in the country but only has 10 offers. That is likely to change as he attends more schools and attends more camps where business reopens. thoughts It will take a long time until 2023 graduates can sign and register. I don’t put many stocks in 2023 commits or decommits. These recruits have experienced something extraordinary in the past year that has never been experienced by recruits. Harris fits in a position of emergency, but the coaching staff has already begun to address the lack of talent and depth in defense. Harris hasn’t gotten the Ohio state offer yet, so that’ll tell us a lot if and when that happens. Will he pull the trigger and tie himself there? That seems to be the case as he talked about wanting the offer. It’s a long game and I’m sure the coaching staff will continue to recruit him the same way they did with Nyjalik Kelly in 2022. The coaching staff want quality players, but they also want those players to make the best possible decision for themselves. It is best to make the best decision now rather than dealing with a player who reports to the transfer portal a year later.







