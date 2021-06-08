Boys Tennis: Area players look for a strong outing at state tournament

In Class A doubles, Litchfields Alex Draeger and Tyson Michels and Benson/KMS Peyton LeClair and Taylor Duncan are hoping for strong performances.

As for Class A singles, Minnewaskas 17-year-old junior Tate Reichmann will compete with his head coach, and mother, Tara Reichmann, by his side. Just like Yellow Medicine East’s Ean Clarke.

Draeger, a junior, and Michels, a senior, are placed fourth. Head coach John Carlson has high hopes for the duo that won the Section 6A doubles title on June 3.

You’re always happy to qualify for the state tournament, Carlson said. Then you just want to do the best you can once you get there. There are a lot of good tennis players out there and they were just excited to go to St. Cloud Tech High and see how we fare.

Draeger, who was Litchfields’ No. 1 singles player, and Michels, a strong doubles athlete, could be a force to be reckoned with with the state.

Were just very proud. The section that was in is a very difficult section, Carlson said. I think it’s a real tribute to both Tyson and Alex to get out of the section the way we did, to win it the way we did. Were just really proud of what we’ve accomplished so far.

While each team hopes to become champions at the end of the tournament, Carlson said the game plan will be simple. Take it easy, match by match and set by set, while you don’t feel comfortable making the tournament.

You never really talk about winning the state championship, but mostly about winning the next game. There are four games if you go all out. In doubles we try to get the point across quickly by playing very aggressively. We like to attack the net as much as possible and you can’t really change much, he said.

Most importantly, we want to make sure they enjoy the experience, added Carlson. Were excited to think about what they can achieve from now on.

Draeger and Michels will have their first appearance against Rochester Lourdes’ Ethan Leeser and Easton Blissenbach at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Senior Peyton LeClair and junior Taylor Duncan are the first doubles to achieve Benson/KMS status since 2009.

Cole Anderson, who is wrapping up his first year as head coach of the Braves, says the team is excited, but a little nervous, as they find themselves in an unprecedented situation.

Were a little anxious but were very happy to be there, Anderson said. I keep telling them, and they keep understanding, we don’t want it to end just as we get there. We want to keep rolling. We took the steps necessary to get as far as possible.

Despite falling in Thief River Falls on May 26, the duo earned a playoff berth by finishing second in the Section 8A individual championships.

Both Duncan and LeClaire are captains and a duo that Anderson says is the benchmark for the team in terms of working hard and giving their best.

They have a strong work ethic and they put in the time both in and out of court, he said. We’ll just keep working and see how it goes when we get there. But these guys definitely put in the time.

Because every game is a learning experience for the Braves, Anderson says the team will attack from the first set.

Be aggressive. Make those points as soon as possible, he said. All in all, I know these guys will leave it all on the field.

The duo will take on Ishan Nadkarni and Zach Piehl of Breck School at St. Cloud Tech on Tuesday at 10am.

After missing his second season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tate Reichmann will return to the state tournament as a more confident and stronger athlete.

As a freshman, Tate was able to make his state debut, but fell into back-to-back games for an early exit.

Two years later, Tate returns to be more mature and confident about his skills and his chances. Tate has a 25-2 record and won the section championship over Thief River Falls Camden Broadwell, 6-4, 6-1 on May 26.

I feel like I’ve played pretty well in sections and I’m happy to be back in the state and hopefully this time I can compete a little bit more than I was in ninth grade, he said. I think I’m much more mature than I was two years ago. What will help. I know I’m probably not the best down there, so I’ll just give it my all and do my best. Maybe something big will happen. Well see how it goes.

A major contributor to his success is his head coach and mother, Tara Reichmann. Tara has been the head coach of varsity tennis for over 25 years and grew up playing the game herself.

Ean Clarke received a Class A playoff berth after finishing second in the Section 3A singles tournament on June 1 in Redwood Falls.

Clarke will be the first tennis player to compete for the Sting since 2002.

In the Section 3A semifinals, Clarke defeated Luvernes Griffen Jarchhow 7-5, 6-4 and advanced to the final to face Luvernes Pierce Cunningham. Clarke was able to win the first set but fell to Cunningham, 2-6, 7-5, 6-0.

Clarke takes it on Tuesday at 8 a.m. in his first game against Evan Fraser of Mounds Park Academy at St. Cloud Tech High School.

Class A, first class

Quarterfinals Tuesday

(At St Cloud Tech)

Breck (11-5) vs. St. Paul Academy (8-5), 8 hours

Rochester Lourdes (16-3) vs. Virginia (16-3), 10 a.m.

Luverne (14-1) vs. Mounds Park Academy (12-3), 12 noon

Mound Westonka (17-3) vs. Thief River Falls (4-7), 2:00 PM

Class AA

Quarterfinals Tuesday

(at the earlier lake)