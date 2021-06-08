Sports
Waselenchuk is eager to usher in a new era with Minot State Men’s Hockey | News, Sports, Jobs
When the Minot State hockey team returns to the ice later this fall for the 2021-22 season, it will do so with a new but familiar face at the helm.
Wyatt Waselenchuk, former assistant coach of Beavers and current second assistant and goalkeeper coach with the Minot Minotauros, will take over from Wade Regier after he withdrew his name from Minot State’s search for a full-time head coach, the university said in a statement. May known. 20. Regier left the program after 17 years as the head coach of the Beavers, 11 of which also as Director of Hockey Operations, according to a Minot State press release on April 29.
For Waselenchuk, his latest role feels like something he’s been unconsciously preparing for since he first hooked up his skates as an eight-year-old goalkeeper. He continued his playing career from then on in the blue paint throughout his four years with Minot State from 2010-14, culminating in his team’s national championship and its first in program history, in 2013.
After graduating in 2014, he returned to Vancouver, British Columbia, with no immediate plan for his future. What he did know was that he wanted to continue working in and around the sport he grew up with.
“I went back to a hockey camp and fell in love with it from day one,” said Waselenchuk. “I trained hockey players in the gym and on the ice, and I was lucky that I had nothing to lose. I started a business with money in my bank account, and luckily through good people and connections through the hockey world I was able to settle in it .
His company, called “Goalie Coaches” by himself and business partner Tyler Halonen, started as an idea to host camps in North Dakota and neighboring states specifically aimed at helping young netminders hone their craft. The program has grown so much that it has given Waselenchuk the opportunity to travel throughout the northern United States and Canada all summer, all in the name of helping educate and educate the next generation of goalkeepers.
“During the off-season I’m actually out and about for seven or eight weeks,” he added. “I go camps from Alberta to Saskatchewan to Minnesota, Montana, here in North Dakota and everywhere in between.”
It wasn’t long before the opportunity arose to return to his alma mater. Regier was looking for an assistant coach in 2015, and the Minot Minotauros, who needed a goalkeeper coach, also reached out.
“It all worked out very quickly”, Waselenchuk remembered. “But it was the perfect opportunity to turn three part-time jobs into one full-time job, and yet I had the time I needed to run my business over the summer. I’ve been doing that here for six years now. It’s been a long road, learned a lot and learned from good people. That’s where I am now, and I’m very lucky.”
Six years later, weeks after the Minotauros’ departure from the first round of the 2021 Robertson Cup Playoffs, he seized the opportunity for the first head coaching appearance of his career. Regier’s exit from the program after a 6-1 defeat to Adrian College in the 2021 ACHA National Championship Game was unexpected for some, but Waselenchuk was overjoyed to have the chance to prove himself in a new role with his old squad.
He will now take over a Beavers team with trophy aspirations after the team finished with a dominant 25-3-2 record in 2020-21 and saw 10 skaters rack up at least 20 points, led by freshman Carter Barley’s 34.
Waselenchuk’s departure point with his team will not be on the ice. Instead, he’s most looking forward to building the culture of the program and preparing his players for success beyond the Maysa Arena rink.
“These are young men who are not just here to play hockey, they are getting ready to line up for life, to become successful young men and to do great things in the world.” he said. “I’ve always said that a good hockey player is a byproduct of your environment around you. How are you off the ice? How are you in the community? How are you in class? Those are things I’ve taught all our boys every day we’re together.”
He will look for that solid foundation to in turn help lead to more positive results on the ice, and the new head coach is determined to return to the title game next spring to get the job done.
“We will be there and we are very excited about the challenge ahead,” Waselenchuk added. “It will be a great program that we have already put on the table and we will be competitive with everyone. It’s going to be another great year for us and I know we have confidence in who we’re bringing back.”
