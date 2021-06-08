Editorial: The best game you’ve never heard of | editorial articles





Especially for seniors, pickleball is the fastest growing sport they have never heard of. That’s a shame because it’s right up their alley, with physical demands as intense as players want it to be. With over a dozen courses in play, Kingsport is adding even more. Described as a cross between tennis, table tennis and badminton, the game originated in Washington state in the 1960s and by 1990 it was played in all 50 states. In 2003 the USA Pickleball Association was founded and in 2010 the sport went international. In 2015, the association had 10,000 members. Joel Pritchard, later a member of Congress, invented the game when he came home after a round of golf and bored his family. He set up a badminton court, but couldn’t find a shuttle, so he used a perforated plastic ball and made some paddles out of extra plywood. They started to play but soon lowered the net and the game was born. The name? A member of the family said it was because it was reminded of the Pickle Boat where rowers were chosen from the remains of other boats. Another said it came from the Pritchards dog. Like tennis, it is played on a court, but without the alleys and with a central net 3 feet high. As with table tennis, players use a wooden paddle and as with badminton, they hit a plastic flute ball back and forth. Unlike tennis, you don’t necessarily need to be in good physical shape to play, although the game now features state and national championships and players who have become experts at it. That it requires no training and is easy to play at all ages has increased its appeal. City recreation departments across the country are converting tennis courts, including Kingsports. First pickleball courts were placed at the VO Dobbins Center, and now courts can be found at Bays Mountain, Ridgefields Park, Cloud Park, Lynn View Community Center, TNT Sportsplex, the Kingsport Senior Center, J. Fred Johnson Park, the Splash Pad, the YMCA and Aquatic Center, Kingsport Rec Soccer and Rock Springs Community Center, among others. Now Riverview Park’s tennis courts are being converted into pickleball courts. Work to adjust the courts has recently begun and weather permitting, the project should be completed by June 10. The courts will be converted into six permanent-line pickleball courts, which will provide a venue for pickleball players, while the courts at nearby Borden Park will be reserved for tennis only. Pickleball is a great sport for all ages and skill levels that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong, said Kenny Lawson, Parks and Recreation program coordinator. The sport is popular among Kingsport residents, many of whom will hopefully enjoy the new courts once completed, he said, and there’s no question about that. For more information on Kingsport’s parks and recreational facilities, please visit: www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos