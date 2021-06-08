Bruce Cassidy van Bruins calls Islanders ‘New York Saints’ for lack of penalties





Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is not happy with the number of penalties his team has received in the Islanders series. After the Bruins lost 5-4 to New York on Monday, Cassidy said in his post-game press conference that his counterparts have been selling a story that they are “more like the New York Saints, not the New York Islanders,” according to one reporter. shared video. by NBC Boston. “I think they’re selling a story there that’s more like the New York Saints, not the New York Islanders” Bruce Cassidy had a lot to say after losing B tonight pic.twitter.com/vedAMAaSXe NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 8, 2021 MORE: Updated Bracket, Dates, Times, TV Channels For Each Round 2 Series “They play hard and they play the right way, but I feel like we’re the same way and the calls, the exact calls that come in to us are not called by them and I don’t know why. They are good officials. are at this point of the season for a reason,” said Cassidy. “They play hard. Hard hockey. I like the way they play. But they commit as many offenses as we do, believe me. So it’s just a matter of calling.” Cassidy said at the conference that several high stick penalties have been imposed against the Bruins, and at a significantly faster rate than the Islanders. When asked about Cassidy’s comment, Islanders coach Barry Trotz replied, “You’ve got to ask him. Look where we ended up over the year, we were the least penalized team all year so I don’t know what that is about,” (according to New York Post reporter Mollie Walker). #Islands Barry Trotz in response to: #NHLBrown Bruce Cassidy’s ‘New York Saints’ comments: “You have to ask him. Look where we ended up during the year, we were the least penalized team all year, so I don’t know what that’s about.” Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) June 8, 2021 Does Cassidy have a point? Well, on Monday, the Islanders were called up for two penalties against four from Boston. The Bruins have only been marked for less penalties once in the series: in Game 4, a 4-1 Islanders win. Overall, Boston has been called up for 19 penalties against 15 in New York. But the difference in penalty kicks shouldn’t be surprising given the way the two teams played during the regular season. Trotz’s Islanders were called up for just 136 penalties, 130 minor and six major during the regular season, the fewest in the league. Boston was called up for 209 194 minor and 15 major. That accounts for the second most in the NHL, behind only the Lightning’s 214. The Bruins dropped two straight to the Islanders to get behind 3-2 in the series. They head to New York on Wednesday for a potentially decisive Game 6. If Cassidy’s team wins, the Game 7 matchup returns to Boston on Friday.







