Cricket: British media questions England after first test draw with Black Caps





All weekend sports results delivered to you in 90 seconds. Video / Spark Sports

Former England captain Michael Atherton has questioned his team’s reluctance to risk defeat in search of a first cricket test win against New Zealand. inadequacy”. Atherton, who played 115 tests between 1989 and 2001, also warned the home side that Williamson’s men are confident in front of the series decider in Edgbaston, which starts tomorrow. In a Times of London column, Atherton criticized England’s reluctance to chase the 273 runs for the win after the Black Caps declared 169-6 in the second inning. With a run rate of just 3.6 for the over, the home side instead scored just 33 runs in the first 17 overs, ending any hopes of an exciting end to the game. “The opening test… eventually came to a halt… despite New Zealand’s efforts throughout the day to force a win and encourage a match. It takes two to tango, but England, sadly, was never interested in joining the dance,” Atherton said. Declaring rather than closing the innings, Kane Williamson put down the gauntlet. It was a reasonable offer anyway, as his team had taken a sizeable 103 lead in the first innings, only losing a day to rain allowed England a foothold in the game. Unfortunately, it was a gauntlet that Joe Root’s team had no intention of running.” According to Atherton, Williamson’s statement “didn’t get the game it deserved”. Supporters would have longed for England to try, and in the present circumstances would not bother to flirt with defeat in search of victory. Instead, the approach was an admission of inadequacy, revealing a lack of confidence. in the youth batting formation. Neil Wagner celebrates taking the wicket from Stuart Broad. Photo / Photo sports As it took New Zealand nearly half a century to win their first test in England, the visitors may once have had the confidence not to run but from the way Tom Latham sprinted his early runs, to [Ross] Taylor’s expansive swell at the start of his innings, it was clear that this New Zealand team has a lot more confidence and ambition than some of their predecessors.” Atherton was not alone in his criticism of the English. Simon Heffer of the Telegraph accused the home side of being “too scared to play the game the way it was intended”. Related articles “If a day’s game hadn’t been washed out, I suspect England would have struggled even to sign. It’s hard to imagine they’d survive if New Zealand had half a day left to bat and still half a day to play England out,” Heffer wrote. “But other considerations forced England into an embarrassment where they were too afraid to play the game as it was intended, and so cricket itself was the loser.” Black Caps coach Gary Stead expressed his disappointment with the result on Monday.

“We tried very hard to create a chance for us to win the match. The batsmen were selfless and went out there to give us a chance to make a statement,” Stead said. “I thought the statement we gave was very fair. It held all three chances in the match. If you’re trying to create a match, sometimes you have to do it.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos