What Kaleb Browns’ Commitment Means to Ohio State Football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio Kaleb Brown plays a lot of traffic jams at Chicago’s St. Rita High School, where his straight-line speed makes for many explosive plays.

Ohio State’s final football pledge for the class of 2022, 13th overall and third receiver, will have to break a recent trend of running backs being converted to Buckeye receivers.

In the Urban Meyer H-back era, such transitions were common. Lately, those players tended to find it difficult to play a part in the offense.

DeMario McCall has never found one going into its fifth season. Jaelen Gill quickly saw the progress of the position and left for Boston College. Even Mookie Cooper, more of a real final receiver, only lasted one season before leaving for Missouri as well.

However, Brown has already started the transition to the receiver. There is reason to believe he could eventually become what OSU has sought in the reception area, someone with the skills and versatility to play both indoors and out.

Brown rushed for 1,967 yards and 28 touchdowns as a sophomore in the respected Chicago Catholic League. But he also showed some well-rounded skills by racking up an additional 317 yards and three touchdowns on 20 receptions.

He went to the Mustangs spring schedule, focused on the transition out.

I perfected my craft during the off season, Brown told the Chicago Tribune in March. I am more agile. I’m working on running routes. I’m all in on wide receiver. That’s where I want to play at the next level.

St. Rita still needed Brown’s backfield skills to win during the spring. What stands out in reports and video clips, however, is the purely instinctive skills that can help him get divorced and make plays as a recipient. He’s quick enough to part in those short areas, and he seems to have the hands it takes to prove his reliability.

Starting Browns early to make the conversion outside is important, as the Buckeyes have shown no disappointment in their ability to bring in elite receivers. Brown is ranked #63 overall in the 247 Sports national roster and sixth among receivers and is still centered in the pack as far as the projected 2022 receiver corps.

The lock must be well staffed between Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Emeka Egbuka until at least 2023. Fellow 2022 commit Kiyon Grayes could be playing inside a lot too.

However, Ohio State receiver coach Brian Hartline has never expressed much preference for positioning prospects. He wants guys who can make plays no matter where they line up. Brown may have the talent base and instincts to reach that bar.

