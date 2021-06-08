BOYS TENNIS: Bemidji ready to make long-awaited return to state





The unseeded Lumberjacks face stiff competition as they face second-seeded Edina in the quarterfinals of the team tournament at Prior Lake High School in Savage. The Hornets have four singles players who are in the top 10 in the state. It’s pretty close between the one or two seeds, head coach Kyle Fodness said. So played against one of the best teams in the state. Best-placed Wayzata will meet Duluth East in the first quarterfinal at 8:00 AM. Rochester Mayo then faces Mahtomedi at 10:00 AM for the final quarterfinal between Orono and East Ridge at 2:00 PM, closing the first round. The semi-finals, the match for third place and the championship will take place on Wednesday 9 June. No matter how tough the opponents are on paper, the Lumberjacks have already had quite a few setbacks this season. BHS (15-3) suffered two of its three regular season defeats against Alexandria, but found a way to take out the Cardinals when it mattered most. Bemidji secured his place in the state by toppling Alex 5-2 in the Section 8AA Team Tournament Championship last Wednesday. The Jacks also lost to Thief River Falls early in the season, but defeated the Prowlers later in the spring. Truly, they haven’t lost to a team they haven’t yet found and defeated, Fodness said. That’s a real credit to the boys. They may experience a setback and that motivates them to come back stronger for the next one. Since it has been since 1973 that the Lumberjacks have last reached this stage, this year’s team seems to be making the most of the opportunity. Every spot on the pitch matters, whether you’re playing fourth singles or first singles, said junior John McNallan. Everyone should make every effort in every match to try to get a win for the team. After the team tournament is completed, BHS senior Filippo Buffo will compete in the Class AA individual singles tournament starting on Thursday, June 10. Buffo continued the team section title by taking the Section 8AA singles title a day later, leading the Jacks representatives in both the team and individual state tournaments this week. It really is a reflection of all the hard work the guys put in and what a positive, resilient and mentally strong group this has been all year round, Fodness said. They really did a great job of improving.

