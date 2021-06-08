Sports
Host Blenheim Introduces, Brings Different Sports Back To SI Masters Games
Marlborough is on track to host one of the biggest South Island Masters Games ever, averaging 400 percent on opening day.
The 2021 event will be the 20th year of the games and will be held over two weekends in October.
Research conducted after the 2018 event in Timaru showed an economic benefit to the region of $1.6 million and included 2,655 additional overnight stays and $58,000 distributed to local sports clubs.
Simon Carter, South Island Masters Games events director, said Marlborough had seized the opportunity to host the games and introduced or brought back about 10 new sports, including futsal, beach volleyball and indoor cricket.
The way the Masters Games is set up, clubs or associations in those regions are taking the opportunity to host a competition, Carter said.
The great thing about it is… 100 percent of every fee goes back to the sport. So they can choose to spend on customer experience at the Masters Games, or some choose to do repairs or upgrades to the facilities, or coaching and development.
When registrations opened in early May, they were up 400 percent year-on-year, despite 2020 being a record year. Carter said submissions are now up about 35 percent from the same time last year.
We were absolutely blown away by the recording. I think a lot of that is evidence of Marlborough’s geographic location. There are so many other things to do while in the region, he said.
Andrea Smith-Scott, general manager of Marlborough Football, said they had decided to introduce futsal into the games because it was already popular in the region.
She said Carter had told her there had been interest in futsal before, so they thought they’d give it a try.
[Registrations] We’re actually just getting started, but we’ve gotten a few inquiries from people in Nelson, Timaru and Christchurch.
She said the opportunity to host the games was something every sport should be excited about.
It’s a real comfort to know that more money is coming in this year, she said.
Marlborough Volleyball committee member Steve Beaumont said beach volleyball would complement the indoor volleyball tournament.
It’s early days, still waiting for applications, but with the upgrade to Lansdowne Park a few years ago, Marlborough Volleyball had a few basic beach courts, but the council came to us with the offer of four new courts, he said.
We thought, if we’re going to run indoors, as a possible way to get people to hang out in the city for an extra day, we could also offer a day of beach volleyball, since we have the facility there.
Blenheim Indoor Stadium manager Dorothy Fitzpatrick said they chose to host multiple sports including indoor netball, indoor cricket, bowling and table tennis because they had the facilities to do so.
We weren’t sure how big it will be or anything like that, but we have a lot to offer, Fitzpatrick said.
When the registrations come, it will be very busy. There are many sports that we offer in our center.
Bella Vista Motel Blenheim owner Julie Berriman said she had already noticed a spike in bookings for the period.
October is usually a busy time for us anyway, so we’ll be fine, Berriman said.
It’s brilliant, the more the better. I always think there is so much to do for Marlborough that people don’t even realize it.
I think it’s good for the restaurants, I think it’s good for the region to put us on the map. People come here for the games, and then they think this is wonderful, and I didn’t do this, and I didn’t, so I think I’m going to bring the family back.
Early bird registrations for the South Island Masters Games are open until June 20. Late registrations close on September 26.
With discount code SOUNDS, a regional discount of $10 is offered to Marlburiers until June 20th.
