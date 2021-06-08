On to the super regional: LSU wins ‘one for the age’ in wild finish over Oregon | LSU

EUGENE, Or. The LSU season continues in a super-regional NCAA.
Trailing Oregon in the bottom of the eighth, the Tigers scored three to retake the lead for good, then won 9-8 in a back-and-forth game for the NCAA Eugene regional title.
LSU will play in Tennessee next weekend for a spot in the College World Series. The Tigers reached their 15th super-regional, second most behind the state of Florida.
In its long and successful history, the LSU baseball program has won games in many different ways.
After losing the regional opener, LSU won four consecutive elimination matches. It won a regional on the road for the first time since 1989.
“One for all ages for us,” said coach Paul Mainieri.
The eighth inning started with LSU trailing 7-6. Oregon lefthanded closer Kolby Somers had already thrown a scoreless frame, but he gave a leadoff walk to Gavin Dugas, who previously hit two homeruns.
Then, sophomore Cade Doughty doubled to put runners on second and third base with no outs. After a strikeout, junior Cade Beloso walked. He hit a chopping ground ball Oregon first baseman Gabe Matthews, and Dugas sprinted to home plate. He beat the pitch, which tied the game.
And then, when Somers threw to first base repeatedly, he got a balk. Doughty trotted home from third. LSU resumed the lead. It added the last run on an RBI single by Jordan Thompson in an important insurance run, as Oregon scored once in the ninth inning.
The great-grandfather of senior closer Devin Fontenot, William Thornton, died Friday night after LSU’s opening game in the regional NCAA. Fontenot closed two of the next three games.
LSU played its fifth game in the past four days and had plunged into the depths of its bullpen. After MaKhail Hilliard returned with two days of rest and threw a scoreless first inning, freshmen Ty Floyd and Michael Fowler fielded the next three frames. Floyd had pitched one inning on Friday. Fowler made his first postseason appearance. They allowed five combined runs, wiping out the momentum of Dugas’s first home run.
But then Dugas hit another homerun, his third in two days, and Bianco scored on a wild pitch, closing the gap. Will Hellmers, another freshman pitcher who made his first postseason-appearance, came in with LSU trailing 5-4 in the fifth inning. He stabilized the staff with two scoreless innings.
Hellmers’ performance gave LSU time to regroup and in the bottom of the sixth, Bianco lifted a two-run home run to left midfield. Bianco pointed to the LSU dugout as he rounded first base. LSU’s players spilled onto the field. LSU chants filled the air. Mainieris’s son, Tommy, stood up and pointed to the midfield.
Again the lead did not hold. Freshman Garrett Edwards, one of the heroes of LSU’s winning over Central Connecticut State on Saturday, entered in seventh. Two days earlier, he had completed five innings of the highest season.
Edwards had to face the top of Oregons lineup, and Tanner Smith reached on a Thompson error. The next batter, Kenyon Yovan, crushed a two-run home run to midfield, his 17th this season. Edwards had left a fastball across the center of the plate.
LSU needed someone to finish the game and turned to its ace, junior Landon Marceaux. He had thrown 101 pitches three days earlier. Marceaux went in with two outs in the seventh. He pitched the remainder of the game when LSU re-took the lead and sent the Tigers into a super regional when Oregon’s Sam Novitske flew to the right for the last out with the tying run at third base in the ninth.