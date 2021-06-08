Cinemas, cricket and barbecues, this is what England can expect at their training base at St Georges Park





After a final day off with their families, England players arrive in St Georges Park on Tuesday at a new hotel and home from home with an open air cinema, cricket pitch and of course Covid testing. The Football Association has kept secret the exact appearance of the 330-acre facility, which the players will have exclusive use of during the tournament, as they want a big reveal to surprise them. With the 26-strong squad allowed to return home Monday to be in their family bubbles, they’ll head to SGP in the morning and, once tested, tour the renovated facility that the 228-bed Hilton Hotel has on site. received an innovative cosmetic makeover. The FA has been working on it full-time for the past few weeks with the aim of making it feel more like a home and less like a hotel. It means that each individual hotel room assigned to the players will likely have some personal touches such as pictures on the walls and effects of their family to make it look less like they’re gone. England captain Harry Kane, it seems, is one player who has been consulted about what the facilities should look like and provided some insight. We have a cricket ground and we might play some golf, but it’s more around the hotel, the striker said. Guys play PlayStation and stuff like that, but I’m just getting started Game of Thrones, believe it or not. I have a nice little window to get that done and it will be ready before the end of the tournament. While Kane plans to work his way through a box set, using the outdoor space will be essential. The FA has not built a golf course, although they once discussed whether it was worth building a nine-hole facility, but it will devote space to a pitch and putt area and also convert one of the football fields into a cricket ground for downtime . The FA is planning spaces for both an outdoor and indoor cinema and parts of the hotel have been opened up to make it easier to converse and relax. Players will be encouraged to roam and use common areas, especially outdoors. There will also be a wide range of video consoles and gaming machines. In Russia was one of the most popular golf simulators. Perhaps the most crucial area will be around the barbecues overseen by team chief Omar Meziane. Given Covid and the rules in force around the players and staff who are in a UEFA bubble, communal eating, especially outdoors, will be more important than ever. Gareth Southgate made much of this during the last World Cup in Russia and was concerned that wearing masks and limiting time together could have a detrimental effect on team bonding. In the High Performance Podcast, he talked about how an army marches on its belly and how much he values ​​casual conversation.

