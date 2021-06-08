Connect with us

Sports

Fired Canton McKinley head football coach Marcus Wattley speaks out

Published

16 seconds ago

on

By


CANTON Marcus Wattley broke his silence on Monday about a player’s discipline that led to the end of his career as McKinley High Schools head football coach.

Wattley, through his attorney Peter Pattakos, said the allegations that the coaches forced a 17-year-old player to eat a whole pepperoni pizzaoni against his Hebrew-Israelite religious beliefs for missing a voluntary May 20 strengthening and conditioning workout are incorrect and exaggerated.

More about Hebrew Israelites:Canton family’s faith at the heart of allegations of abuse from McKinley High football coaches

I miss my boys. I love them, they know it, Wattley said. I learned how to coach football from a great man. (Former head coach of St Vincent-St Mary Dan) Boarman showed me a lot, how to take care of children and everything that belongs to the child, not just the football player but the student, the person and the athlete. I try to integrate that with my coaches every day.

Marcus Wattley, fired football coach from McKinley High School, listens to attorney Peter Pattakos Monday after a hearing at the Canton City School District Administration Offices in Canton.

Pattakos, on behalf of Wattley and assistant coach Frank McLeod, described on Monday a situation where the coaches were trying to rescue a troubled player whose behavior off the field negatively affected his teammates and jeopardized his future as a Division I college athlete.

They ran a lot of sprints. The sprints didn’t work, Pattakos said. They had to get through to him in a different way. They had to show him what it was like to be the only man eating in a room full of hungry, working men. That was the lesson it took to get through to him.

Pattakos said Wattley had previously seen the eat-only class work effectively in another Division I locker room.

This is not something he made up, Pattakos said. This is an extraordinary tactic used to teach an extraordinary young man an extraordinary lesson under extraordinary circumstances.

More:Head football coach Marcus Wattley, six others fired for misconduct. Do you support the move?



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: