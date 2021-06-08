Fired Canton McKinley head football coach Marcus Wattley speaks out

CANTON Marcus Wattley broke his silence on Monday about a player’s discipline that led to the end of his career as McKinley High Schools head football coach.

Wattley, through his attorney Peter Pattakos, said the allegations that the coaches forced a 17-year-old player to eat a whole pepperoni pizzaoni against his Hebrew-Israelite religious beliefs for missing a voluntary May 20 strengthening and conditioning workout are incorrect and exaggerated.

I miss my boys. I love them, they know it, Wattley said. I learned how to coach football from a great man. (Former head coach of St Vincent-St Mary Dan) Boarman showed me a lot, how to take care of children and everything that belongs to the child, not just the football player but the student, the person and the athlete. I try to integrate that with my coaches every day.

Pattakos, on behalf of Wattley and assistant coach Frank McLeod, described on Monday a situation where the coaches were trying to rescue a troubled player whose behavior off the field negatively affected his teammates and jeopardized his future as a Division I college athlete.

They ran a lot of sprints. The sprints didn’t work, Pattakos said. They had to get through to him in a different way. They had to show him what it was like to be the only man eating in a room full of hungry, working men. That was the lesson it took to get through to him.

Pattakos said Wattley had previously seen the eat-only class work effectively in another Division I locker room.

This is not something he made up, Pattakos said. This is an extraordinary tactic used to teach an extraordinary young man an extraordinary lesson under extraordinary circumstances.

He emphasized that the player had the option to leave at any time and the option to choose an alternative food that did not contain pork.

This young man was not forced to eat anything, Pattakos said. He was asked to accept this form of a lesson. He was not forced to eat pork. He was offered chicken (nuggets) and (told), You can sit here and eat. If not, you can leave. That’s the lesson.

Pattakos said the punishment wasn’t just for missing a single voluntary workout. He said the student had stopped communicating with his coaches on a regular basis, had left training early and had behaved disrespectfully towards coaches.

In this last calendar year alone, four young men have been shot in this program, Pattakos said. That’s why it’s worrying when this young man doesn’t text his coaches and explain where he is when they expect to be at a voluntary training, even if it’s voluntary. It wasn’t about that (a single missed workout). This was about something much bigger.

Pattakos, who said the player apologized to the coaches and turned up for voluntary training the next day after his sentence, blames the assistant coach for fueling the situation by reporting an exaggerated version to administrators and the player’s family. Pattakos said he believes the assistant coach, who he did not name, wanted Wattleys’ job.

Attorney Ed Gilbert, who represents the player and his family, called the coaches’ explanation of their sentences “bizarre and a desperate attempt to hurt (the players) family.” He said no matter what the buses say, it doesn’t excuse them for forcing a player to eat pork against his religious beliefs.

Its absolutely, totally ridiculous, Gilbert said. I’m not going to respond to every allegation that comes up because it’s a moving target. His defense is everywhere. It makes no sense.

Gilbert has said the player was told that if he didn’t eat the pizza, his teammates would be forced to perform additional exercises and that the player’s status with the team was at stake. Gilbert has said the family has agreed to meet with district officials before filing a lawsuit.

Ongoing Disciplinary Hearings

Wattley spoke Monday after an approximately two-hour disciplinary hearing with Canton City school officials about whether Wattley should keep his job as an academic and athletic liaison in the district. McLeods’ disciplinary hearing with school officials over his job as a safety and security liaison was held earlier Monday.

Disciplinary hearings are scheduled for the coming week for assistant coaches Joshua Grimsley and Zachary Sweat, both assistants at the school. After the hearings, the superintendent is expected to make a recommendation to the Canton City school board regarding their work outside of their coaching positions, according to Canton City Schools spokeswoman Lisa Reicosky.

The school board voted Thursday to fire Wattley and six of his assistant coaches after the districts investigation found that the coaches acted in a degrading and divisive manner on May 24 in what school officials have called a misguided attempt to harass the student-athletes instill discipline.

The district has declined to provide details of what happened on May 24. Superintendent Jeff Talbert said surveillance video gave administrators the information they needed to justify their recommendation to fire the coaches to the school board.

Wattley wants to return as McKinley coach

Pattakos, who said he and Wattley first saw the surveillance video Monday, said he is not giving up on Wattley and McLeod’s recovery as McKinley coaches. Wattley was hired in 2019 and McLeod has been coaching since 2004.

This was an extraordinary situation that we can all learn from, Pattakos said. Nobody is perfect, even Coach Wattley is not perfect and he knows it. We hope that the neighborhood can recognize that too and bring everyone together.

McKinley footballer Mani Powell said he wants his coaches back. He was one of several footballers who attended Monday’s disciplinary hearing to show their support for Wattley and McLeod.

It won’t be the same without them, said Powell, an up and coming senior who is considered McKinley’s best returning player. We won’t stop fighting until we get them back.

Powell said Wattley and all the assistant coaches have become father figures to him and his teammates.

They are more than coaches, said Powell, who lost his father when he was young. They lie awake with me and the boys.

Other footballers who attended practice on May 24 said the coaches never forced the player to eat the pizza and that they gave the player the choice to eat chicken nuggets instead. They have said that the player chose to pick the pepperoni off the pizza and eat it.

Aside from the disciplinary hearings, two other investigations remain open: Canton City Police are investigating whether the coaches’ behavior rises to the level of criminal hazing. The Ohio Department of Educations Division of Professional Conduct also considers whether the coaches should retain their educational and coaching licenses.

As of Monday, both investigations were still ongoing.

