Norwalk boy tennis star Prem Dave also serves as a coach for younger players

Prem Dave was already an accomplished high school tennis player when he realized two years ago that he not only loved competition, he also loved teaching.

While working at the Weston Racquet Club, his coach, Angelo Rosetti, got Dave involved in instructing younger players, and he also suggested that Dave get certified on the Professional Tennis Registry (PTR).

The result is a win for both Dave and the Norwalk boys’ tennis program.

Weren’t Staples or Greenwich or Darien where every kid on the team has a private coach, said Norwalk coach Kevin Grady. Even though he could start playing with elite players, he is there in training to help all the other kids on the team.

He gives lessons to people and basically he gives free lessons to the children of our team.

Focused on coaching youth players in his spare time, Dave said his main goal is to make sure they enjoy tennis.

I like to see that, especially with the younger kids, said Dave, who attends Johns Hopkins University in the fall. I’ve been a competitive player since I was 7 or 8 years old, so I never really thought of the game as recreational, it always was. What can I do to get better?

So I’ve adapted a little bit to help them get better, but mostly to make sure they’re having a good time.

Dave is certainly a versatile student-athlete at Norwalk High.

In addition to his accomplishments on the tennis courts, he is a CIAC scholar-athlete award winner, a four-year athlete in cross country, the Class of 2021 student treasurer, president of BROWN (Bears Reaching Out Within Norwalk), and a member of the debate team. He has also volunteered at Greenwich Hospital and Norwalk Grassroots Tennis and Education, which provides tennis lessons and academic support to underprivileged children.

After graduating from Norwalk High on May 22, Dave will leave the fall to pursue a degree in molecular and cellular biology at Johns Hopkins University.

It is a challenging field, but Dave is a man of many talents and well aware of the work ahead. His mother, Priti Dave, is a microbiologist at Norwalk Hospital.

From a young age, I was used to being in a hospital and seeing how everything worked, said Dave, who wants to have surgery. At the time, I didn’t know I wanted to get into the medical profession, but science was always the subject I liked the most in school.

As a tennis player, Dave has had a remarkable career for a Bears program that struggles with the very difficult FCIAC schedule. Dave is 16-1 this season and his only defeat comes to Staples Tighe Brunetti, a friend and frequent training partner.

The two FCIAC stars are the top two places in this week’s CIAC invitational tournament, with Dave at number 2 and Brunetti at number 1. Both players had a first round bye and won their round of 16 games on Monday morning. The quarterfinals are Tuesday, with the semifinals Wednesday and the final Thursday at Wesleyan University.

As a freshman, Dave teamed up with Taishi Hosokawa to win both the Class LL and State Open doubles championships in 2018, and as a sophomore, he reached the quarterfinals of the Class LL singles before being eliminated. He had a few match points in his quarterfinal loss, and being so close to victory gave him extra motivation for this week’s Invitational.

I was then able to make it to the semi-finals and I hope to do another deep run this year and hopefully win it all, Dave said. But I just want to go out and play my best tennis. I know that if I play my best tennis, I will definitely have a shot at the title.

Dave has Division I talent, but had his eyes wide open when he looked at colleges.

By the end of his sophomore and junior year, Dave began to focus more on being an academic fit. He stopped training and playing tournaments on the weekends due to time commitment, and was looking for a future in the medical field.

When it came to Johns Hopkins, Dave felt like he could compete for the tennis team, a Division III program, while also keeping up with his schoolwork.

I wanted to go a little further afield and explore and I wanted to be in an urban environment, Dave said. Baltimore is a great city and Hopkins is a great school for that. The name it has regarding pre-med and the fact that it is a DIII program suited me well.

He contacted the program and head coach Chuck Willenborg, applied an early decision and was hired within a month in late 2020.

I was lucky enough to find out early on where I was going to study, so it was a relief to get that out of the way and reassuring to know where I was going, Dave said.

Grady said he could tell Dave had talent when he was a freshman, but his game has improved to an even higher level as a senior.

As a freshman, he just had better skills than many of the guys, Grady said. But now he is at the elite level and conditioning is a big deal for him. As a senior he has grown into his body, so now he is bigger, faster and stronger than children. You can definitely see it playing into its game.

As for his young coaching career, Dave said he hopes to continue until he enters college in August.

He said he finds satisfaction in seeing that he makes a difference in the children’s games, but also that they enjoy the time on the pitch.

They’re having fun, Dave said. They laugh and at the end of the lesson they feel they had a good time.

