Thin St. Louis hockey family dynasty

They have an NHL player, an Olympian and four more hockey stars on the way. The Dunnes are building a dynasty

O’FALLON, Mo. In May, OFallon-born PWHPA defender Jincy Dunne was named to the US women’s national hockey team selection camp ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, following the PWHPA Dream Gap Tour Showcase.

Before that, on April 15, her younger brother Josh Dunne made his NHL debut with the Columbus Blue Jackets in Dallas.

He received support from their family of eight, who booked flights from across the country that morning to personally support Josh.

They were all able to make it, which was great because that was my dream come true, said Josh Dunne.

But Josh and Jincy are just two of the six hockey stars in the family. Jessica, Josey, James and Joy also excel in sports.

How does that happen? Their father, Tom Dunne, said it’s all rooted in a competitive nature.

Monopoly was physically near us, Tom Dunne said. Everyone was very competitive, so hockey was kind of a break in a way. That wasn’t that intense.

Their mother, Tammy Dunne, said it all started with the third-born, Josh, and his love for the St. Louis Blues when he was four years old.

Josh used to sit there and watch the games, Tammy Dunne said. So he loved hockey from the start. The girls were figure skaters at the time, and we found a little shoe hockey league in OFallon, and we signed up Joshua. And while he was playing outside, Tom was with him at the ice rink. The girls (Jessica and Jincy) watched on the adjacent ice rink, and they decided they’d rather try that than figure skate.

Soon, his two older sisters, Jessica and Jincy, started playing hockey with their younger brother. Just over 10 years later, both sisters were offered the offer to play Division 1 hockey as Ohio State.

It was such a special and unique opportunity to play with your sister, said Jessica Dunne. We weren’t linemates. We had one shift together and finished at minus-2, so the coaches said no. Not anymore. Were 14 months apart so I’ve had Jincy with me all my life.

Shortly after, Josh accepted a scholarship to also play D1 hockey at Clarkson University. Then came what Tom and Tammy call their second group of children: Josey, James and Joy.

We learned a lot from our first pod which may have helped our second pod a little more, said Tom Dunne. I may have developed a little more patience along the way.

In 2020, Josey, the fourth born, followed in the footsteps of her siblings. She also completed a division hockey career at the University of Minnesota.

And the last two are not far from a similar opportunity.

James was in the top 20 assist leaders in the St. Louis area in the 2021 season for the Fort Zumwalt South varsity hockey team. And the youngest, Joy, will be playing for the St. Louis Blues AAA 16U boys team this fall. Yes, the boys team.

It’s really nice to know that they all played hockey before me because if I have any questions or need help, they are there to help me, said Joy Dunne.

The sport of hockey has actually brought us closer together, said James Dunne. I mean, were always there for each other, and I think that just keeps us together and helps us grow as a family.

And that family bond is rewarded every summer when the Dunne kids in OFallon reunite on the roller hockey rink.

The four sisters have been able to play on the same team together, Tammy Dunne said. So James would even be the stick boy for that team.

And then we played in a game, and we started losing really badly, said Jincy Dunne. And we don’t lose well. We don’t like to lose. Before you know it, Joy stands for the next one. She is tackled by another girl. And then Josey comes in and tackles a girl. And somehow my sister (Jessica) and I are also in the fray. And so the four of us had started a line fight.

They are siblings, but more than that, they are six best friends. Raised by two selfless parents who say it’s not about succeeding in the sport, but about loving each other along the way and learning from the experiences the sport offers.

“Ultimately, we’re trying to tell our kids that hard work and responsibility mean something, and I think they’ve bought into it,” Tom Dunne said. And it’s paid off in their lives, and it’ll come down the road past hockey. I thank the good God for it, of course.

More hockey coverage