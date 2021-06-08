Resuming Outdoor Sports Activities – The Hitavada





Sports reporter: THE latest order to resume outdoor sporting events by Nagpur Municipality has brought a smile to the faces of athletes and sports organizers alike. In the first phase of Unlock 2.0, only outdoor activities are allowed. Players could be seen enjoying sports such as tennis, cricket, basketball and volleyball. Those interested in indoor sports such as badminton and table tennis were left high and dry and the situation was the same for swimmers as swimming pools remained closed across the state. Tennis players and members of the Nagpur District Hardcourt Tennis Association (NDHTA) were delighted when the latter announced the reopening of the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) Tennis Academy, Ramnagar. “Once the order of the NMC Commissioner, Mr. Radhakrishnan B (relating to Unlock 2.0) was released, it brought a smile to Nagpur sports association. “Especially for tennis enthusiasts, as they have been denied their favorite sport since March 15 when the second wave of COVID-19 spread in the city,” said a press release from Vijay Naidu, treasurer, NDHTA. NDHTA has announced the reopening of the MSLTA Tennis Academy, Ramnagar, to tennis players from Monday under NMC guidelines. The academy remains open from 6am to 9am and in the evenings from 5pm to 8pm. The academy will be open all seven days of the week. This brought a sense of relief and joy to the players, young and old. dr. General surgeon Rajesh Singhvi who is a regular player said he is overjoyed and looking forward to playing his favorite sport. Sejal Bhutada, emerging talent from Nagpur in U-12 age group, is a ranked player and missed her daily routine. Now she feels confident because tournaments are organized for her all over the country. Sai Bhoyar, a national player in the U-18, was seen in training in the morning and will soon be leaving for her tournament round. “I am very happy to be back on the track. Due to pandemic there was a 2-3 month break in practice. Also I had to skip the U-18 National Series and a few Junior ITF in the months of March and April. Looking forward to the upcoming season. U-18 Nationals is scheduled in Chennai in August and Khelo India Youth Games are scheduled in Haryana on November 21,” said Sai. Ganesh Kshirsager, an experienced player, was overjoyed to be able to resume his daily training sessions. Architect Subodh Sathe, also a regular along with his entire family, who practiced in his home in a makeshift setup during the lockdown, was delighted to be back on the job.Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar, Secretary, NDHTA and Treasurer of MSLTA, was pleased that the reopening coincided with the French Open Grand Slam tournament being played in Paris. He was looking forward to organizing tournaments for players locally. “The coaching team of Jai, Vishal, Navin and Suraj are delighted to see their regular apprentice back on the track. They toil hard to prepare the courts with the markets and the staff. If the situation in Nagpur and the district remains under control, we will soon be able to organize tournaments and further develop the sport of tennis,” said Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar.

