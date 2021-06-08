Sports
Michael Malone says Nuggets should be ‘the more physical team’, complains about ‘soft mentality’ in Game 1 loss to Suns
Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone felt some bad kind of DJ vu when he saw his team fade during the second half of Monday night’s 122-105 loss to the Suns in Phoenix in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series.
After seeing his team blown away by the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, Malone complained about his team’s “soft mentality” as he watched the Nuggets — who were 58 at halftime. 57 led — hit a score of 65-47 in the last 24 minutes.
“This game was eerily similar to Game 1 against Portland to me,” Malone said after the loss to the Suns. “I think we had way too many breakdowns tonight from a coverage standpoint. I think seven of their 13 3s came out of the corners tonight and a lot of them were missed assignments, not communicating. We gave up eight and-1s tonight, think I [we] had a soft mentality. You can’t give up eight and one in a playoff game. If you insult someone, insult them and don’t let them get the en-1.”
It was an assessment that several of his players agreed with.
“Soft, that’s a good way to put it,” said Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon. “Bang, that’s another way to play it. You could choose between those two words, soft or scared, it felt like we were playing. We didn’t know where to go in. We let them attack us.” dictating a bit too much. Basically just a lot of glitches.”
While Nuggets forward JaMychal Green also used the “soft” label, MVP favorite Nikola Jokic pushed back on the idea, believing his team just needs to better handle Phoenix’s runs en route to Game 2 on Wednesday night.
“I do not think so [that] we played soft,” said Jokic. “Obviously we have to do better by finishing the runs. I think they had a 16-0 run at one point. … If things don’t go well, we just have to be more decisive, I think. We need to know what we are doing as a group.”
Malone later softened his initial assessment during his post-game press conference with reporters, saying that many in his group were “playing hard” and “competing,” but it was more of a frustration in the mindset the Nuggets had to allow the Suns. to impose their will on the game in various areas.
“When we beat Portland in four games, we were the aggressor,” said Malone. “We were the more physical team, and it has to be. We are understaffed. There’s a reason no one is giving us a chance to win this series. We have to bring out our best version of ourselves – tonight we didn’t .” I don’t get that from many and we will need it on Wednesday night.”
One of the reasons Malone is still confident is that young striker Michael Porter Jr. expected to play in Game 2, despite being limited in the second half due to a back problem at the end of the first half.
Malone said he limited Porter’s minutes in the second half because he could see Porter suffering from the old problem, and wanted to try and keep him fresh for what he hopes will be a long run. Even what may seem like a minor setback is something to watch out for, given Porter’s history of past troubles.
“I always worry when I see a man who clearly has a sling wrapped around his back,” Malone said. “I didn’t think Michael moved in that second half the way I’m used to seeing him move. But I just spoke to him, I think he’s adjusted it a bit. He’s getting some treatment tonight, all day.” [Tuesday], and I fully expect Michael to be ready to leave on Wednesday.”
