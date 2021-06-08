An era ended, another began, 5 years ago today





The torch was passed four years ago today, when a legendary era ended and another began in the history of Oklahoma football. On June 7, 2017, Bob Stoops announced his retirement after 18 highly successful seasons as head coach of the Sooners. Lincoln Riley, the team’s offensive coordinator, who Stoops hired ahead of the 2015 season, moved up to the starring role. Oklahoma football has barely missed a beat since then. Some would even say it has gotten even better. Stoops, the second-longest serving coach in OU football history and the program’s most winning with 190 wins, 48 ​​losses and a 0.798 win rate, returned Sooner’s football to relevance and national stature after winning the 1999 World Cup. was in charge of the programme. season prior to Stoops’ arrival, Oklahoma had an overall record of 17-27-1 and only 10-21 in the Big 12. While Stoops was head coach at Oklahoma, the Sooners won 10 Big 12 Championships, one National Championship (2000) and appeared in four BCS National Championship games and one College Football Playoff. Stoops took Oklahoma to a postseason bowling game in all 18 seasons he was head coach. He was a two-time Walter Camp National Coach of the Year (2000 and 2003), Associated Press Coach of the Year (2000) and six-time Big 12 Coach of the Year. When Lincoln Riley took over in 2017, he inherited a Sooner team brimming with talent and high national stature, including a third-year starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, who would go on to win the Heisman Trophy that season, Oklahoma’s sixth player. to take college football’s highest individual award. The transition was almost seamless, Riley took over from Stoops and never looked back. Riley won 12 games in each of his first three seasons. His 36 wins from 2017 to 2019 were the fastest in an OU football coach’s first three years, and he racked up an additional eight wins in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Including his first two seasons with OU as offensive coordinator under Stoops, Oklahoma has been Big 12 champion every season (6) Riley has been in Norman. He has also brought the Sooners to three College Football Playoff appearances in his four seasons as head coach. Riley continues to list the plays for Oklahoma’s offense, and the previous offense has finished in the top three three times — twice as the No. 1 of all FBS offenses — in his four seasons as head coach. OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione definitely made the right choice when he hired Bob Stoops. As emotional as the day Stoops officially announced his decision to step down, the Sooners haven’t missed a moment since. They may have even stepped it up a notch.

