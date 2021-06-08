Sports
From hockey to athletes to canoeing – Sugar ready for Tokyo 2020
Laura Sugar has competed internationally in three different sports – but her last may well be the most successful to date.
Playing hockey for Wales was impressive enough. Especially when you consider that this future Paralympian competed alongside able-bodied players.
She then reached two Paralympic finals in athletics in Rio 2016.
Now she is going for gold at Tokyo 2020 in paracanoe.
This is the multi-talented Sugar – whose parents were once told by a doctor that she could do anything but become a sportswoman.
They chose not to pass that on to their daughter until she was on the brink of the Paralympics.
“The best thing they never told me was that,” said Sugar, who was born with talipes, or clubfoot, and has no movement in her left foot or ankle after surgery.
“Because I really think the rest of my body can handle my foot better because I’ve always done sports.
“It’s really dangerous to tell young people they won’t be able to exercise. Especially with a club foot or a disability – sports improve it and help you with the rest of your life.
“So I’m really glad I wasn’t told that and I got the bug.”
View
‘The bug’ first saw her capitulated sixteen times by Wales in hockey.
Sugar says there were a few exercises she could never do — like hopping — but other than that, her lack of ankle movement never stopped her.
It wasn’t until she watched London 2012 that she even realized she had a disability that qualified her for the Paralympic Games.
She switched to sprinting and made it to the finals of both the T44 100m and 200m in Rio 2016, finishing fifth in both.
But then she was approached by British Canoeing and was offered a trial in the KL3 standings.
The lack of obvious similarities between the two sports initially made Sugar skeptical. She even jokes that she didn’t tell anyone about her move from athletics until she knew if she was going to get good at it.
Luckily for her, she was.
In her first season in 2019, she won bronze at the European Championships and then silver at the World Cup.
But she admits it took a lot of effort to get there.
“It wasn’t just a snap of the finger,” Sugar continued.
“To be competitive in this event, you have to be under 50 seconds [over 200m] and my first few time trials were 72 seconds. So I was completely wrong!
“But I’ve always been a bit of a sponge and I literally just listened to the coaches. I just said ‘you tell me what to do and I’ll do it’.”
“I knew I had the strength. Even in the gym tests when I started, I was better than other athletes. I just hid behind the scenes and worked hard.
“I’ve always loved racing and competition. I was a defender in hockey – I competed against those attackers to try and win the ball. In athletics you compete with other people and try to be as fast as possible. Exactly the same applies to canoeing – you try to go 200 meters as fast as possible against other people.
“That competitiveness is transferable across all sports.”
Sugar is a qualified teacher and coaches hockey and track and field part-time at a local school.
But this summer could see her greatest sporting achievement to date.
With her roster for Tokyo 2020 in the Paralympics GB para canoe team confirmed, she will enter the KL3 event as a real shot at gold.
She says that goal “propels her forward” and after her success thus far, you wouldn’t bet against her.
