Bright future for Parkersburg High girls tennis | News, Sports, Jobs

PARKERSBURG — The prospects for the 2021 Parkersburg High girls’ tennis season were dubious at best.

A player (Laurel Saunders) returning to the team with high school experience put the youth prep spotlight on an unprecedented level for the Big Reds.

Trust would become a problem. “One of the challenges of coaching a younger team is that they haven’t really learned to accept coaching. They are afraid of failure and have no confidence in themselves and no confidence in others.” PHS head coach Jeff Olson said.

Like it was the right time, it took time to develop a nice rapport, but once they did, everyone loved playing with each other. Players relied on coaches and real progress was made, especially towards the end of the season.

Top singles player sophomore Lakyn Campbell, No. 3 singles player freshman Isabel Bhati along with the doubles team of sophomore Sofia Olson and freshman Ashley Welshans advanced to the state tournament. Freshman Pallavi Sundaram finished one spot away from a trip to Charleston.

“They’ve come an awfully long way and I know their expectations for the season were even higher. But you can’t help with experience. You just have to earn it over time.” said Jeff.

“I think we finished fifth or sixth in the state. But because we have this year under our belt and the young kids are learning so much so quickly, it speeds us up. We will be well ahead of where we were at the start of the 2021 season.”

How far ahead?

Well, that depends on the work done over the summer, but Olson liked what he saw of his players in 2021.

Campbell emerged as a clear No. 1 option of the group. She accepted the challenging task of taking on four of the top No. 1 singles in the state at Hurricane’s Lexi Smolder, Cabell Midland’s Hanley Riner, Huntington’s CeCe Weiler and Woodrow Wilson’s Elysia Salon.

There never came a point where she backed down or got tired of constantly being her best. “Sometimes you face a challenge to know how much harder you have to work”, said Olson. “Lakyn is clearly one of the top eight players in the state.

“She is such a fighter and such a competitor and all the work this year has paid off for her to face those matches as she grew exponentially. She will get better as she continues to work the way she does and the experience of playing those top tier girls will pay off in the future.”

“The sky is the limit when you look at closing the gap”, Olson continued. “Too bad to say there’s a big gap between 1, 2 and 3, then 4 and 5, and then the rest of the state.”

Her good forehand and hard serve make her a good candidate for not being overwhelmed. The challenge for her in the future is to mix some different strokes together and gain more confidence in those strokes.

Sundaram faced a similar conundrum as Campbell, but had a few more breakthroughs. It may be wrong to call losing a few leads breakthroughs, but the fact that she got into that position in the first place is buoyant.

In short, the talent is there when she needs it.

“It’s really exciting to see how much better Pallavi and Isabel are going to get. They are not nearly the tennis players they can be. They will get a lot better and will have plenty of time to put that to good use.” said Olson.

Bhati glimpsed that ceiling in her semifinal loss to George Washington’s Lily Stone. One set into the best-of-3 game, the Big Red roared back with powerful punches, a wide variety of shots, the ability to spin the ball and her mobility to take the second set, 6-2.

Olson and Welshans will have a head start in the doubles competition next season. So much so that Sofia’s father believes the two will be on the hunt for singles and higher doubles.

Will they play together again?

Jeff can’t answer that question.

Of course all five of them will do this without the heart of the team. Olson thinks chemistry won’t be the same without Saunders. “I wasn’t really sure how things were going to come together because the last time she was on the track she was a sophomore, but with her in the lead role she was excited and worked well and suited everyone well,” he said.

“It will be difficult to replace her.”

Still, it’s nothing but a smile across the board for the head coach.

“The best thing for the other kids was that they played in Region IV and the Mountain State Athletic Conference for a year,” said Olson. “They could have easily gone through a season without being really challenged.”

And now more kids are joining the team, but one thing is clear: a pecking order has been established for next season.

“It doesn’t mean the other kids won’t help us compete. I fully expect it from them. That experience from the older players will trickle down to the younger players and they’ll see what it takes.” said Olson.

“I expect we will be chasing a state championship, especially if the girls work hard and will be even stronger the year after.”