When a hockey stick breaks, everyone has to lend a hand

RALEIGH, NC During the most critical moments of the Lightnings opener in the second round of the series against Carolina, defenseman Ryan McDonagh found himself in a difficult situation.

In the closing seconds of Tampa Bays’ 2-1 win at PNC Arena, the Hurricanes pressured the Lightning net with an extra striker and McDonagh waved his stick in an attempt to clear the puck from the crease.

In the middle of traffic, McDonagh’s stick broke, the blade snapped, leaving him holding a useless shaft as the puck spun away. Then striker Barclay Goodrow, who was in the slot ahead of McDonagh, waved his right arm behind him and handed his teammate his left-shot stick.

Time was ticking away because Goodrow could only use his body to keep the Hurricanes from getting an open look. With Carolina having the extra striker, the game ended in the Lightning zone, so Goodrow had no chance to sneak back to the bench to grab a new stick.

The Lightning closed the net late to seal the Game 1 win, but not without some nervous moments.

If it happens to your opposition, try to take advantage of it, McDonagh said. If it happens to you, your opponents will try to take advantage of it, so it’s part of the game. You play the percentages there until passing the stick to a defender or whatever, or an attacker breaks and tries to get off the ice or grab a new one. You just have to deal with the adversity the right way.

If it seems like more broken sticks are strewn on the ice during the postseason, that’s because they did. Lightning equipment manager Ray Thill, who has been with the team for 22 years, said the postseason brings a lot more intensity.

It’s hacking and whacking, Thill said. Guys are desperate, and it always happens in the playoffs. … Guys go down, they block shots. It’s playoff mode.

On the bench, the sticks are placed on a rack in numerical order. But Thill and his staff can also identify any player’s stick by the button or the tape, so if Steven Stamkos is in the face-off circle, Thill has a spare at the ready.

Powerplay, same thing, Thill said. Guys in power, we’ve got all their sticks in our hands. And penalty kill, same thing, because the sticks, if they get just a little cut, will eventually break. During the game, it’s usually the guys who sometimes yell at me when I can’t see the game, like it’s in the corner. They’ll yell, stay for 86, and that’s what I’m here for.

Players are particular about their sticks and their longevity. Some switch after a few games. Others, like downtown Brayden Point, will use the stick until it breaks. When they snap, Thill goes to the locker room to get an extra one to add to the rack.

And sometimes players just get a bad batch of sticks. Thill recalls one time, several years ago, when former coach John Tortorella was furious on the bench after seeing defender Dan Boyles Easton break four times in a game.

I remember Torts just absolutely screaming at me for the sticks, Thill said. I’m like, I don’t know what you want me to do. I don’t make them. I think he even called the stick rep after the game.

But players can’t always get on the bench and will have to rely on teammates.

In Game 2 of the Lightnings series with Carolina, a match in which five Tampa Bay sticks broke, defenseman Mikhail Sergachevs snapped on the penalty kill after a puck fight against the boards behind the net. Attackers usually give their sticks to defenders, especially on the penalty kill when they shoot from the same side. Anthony Cirelli, left-handed like Sergachev, offered his and then, empty-handed, hid the firing ranges higher in the zone.

In that situation, we would prefer Sergy to play with a stick low in front of the net, Cirelli said. I think everyone is kind of aware and we’re seeing it and just trying to recognize which guys are more important with the sticks than without. In that situation there on the PK, Sergy definitely needs a stick and you can just try to take away the firing range by staying on top.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper said players are coached to think fast when they can give their stick to a teammate with a draw who suddenly needs one.

There’s a sense among players that they can really identify those situations when they arise, Cooper said. But I’ll tell you, being the coach on the bench when it’s broken, it’s not a great feeling being in the D-zone. But it’s something that’s a skill, it’s coached, it’s preached about what happens in these situations and who goes where.

But it’s never a comfortable feeling, that’s for sure.

