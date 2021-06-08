Sports
Road closures around Olympic venues signal Tokyo ahead
TOKYO — Roads were closed on Tuesday around Tokyo’s Olympic venues, including the new $1.4 billion National Stadium where the opening ceremony will take place on July 23.
This is a clear sign that Tokyo’s Olympic planners and the International Olympic Committee are making progress despite public opposition, warnings about the risk of the games becoming a scattered event and that Tokyo and other parts of Japan will be under a state of emergency until June 20.
“Today we are just 45 days away from the opening ceremony, although the state of emergency is in effect and the situation across the country remains dire,” said organizing committee chairman Seiko Hashimoto at a meeting of the board of directors on Tuesday. “The number of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo is starting to decrease little by little and we very much hope that the situation will be under control as soon as possible.”
The number of new infections in Tokyo has fallen to about 500 cases a day, compared to 1,000 a month ago. Hospital admissions and critical illness have also declined, but levels are still higher than some levels seen last fall, when COVID-19 variants were not prevalent in Japan.
Experts from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s pandemic panel said last week that the traffic of people in central Tokyo has been increasing for three weeks. They warned that new infections could return if people continue to increase their mobility.
The prime minister’s office said 3.66% of Japanese had been fully vaccinated as of Monday. It said 10.7% had had at least one injection in what was a slow rollout of the vaccine.
Japan has attributed about 13,500 deaths to COVID-19, good by some standards, but not as low as many countries in Asia.
dr. Hiroshi Oshitani, a virologist at Tohoku University and a government adviser, recalled the possible spread of infections in Japan and other countries after the Olympics.
“The government and the IOC … keep saying they are holding a safe Olympics,” Oshitani told the Times of London. “But everyone knows there is a risk. It is 100% impossible to hold an Olympics without risk.”
Pushback against the Olympics remains strong at 50-80% against the games that go on, depending on how the question is phrased. Saitama prefecture, just north of Tokyo, canceled plans for two public viewing areas on Monday.
Kaori Yamaguchi, an Olympic bronze medalist for Japan in judo in 1988 and a board member of the Japan Olympic Committee, wrote last week that Tokyo and Japan were “cornered” to hold the Olympics.
The IOC continues to rely on broadcasting rights for 73% of its revenue.
Japan has officially spent $15.4 billion to host the Olympics, and government audits say it’s much larger. Everything but $6.7 billion is private money. The IOC’s total contribution is approximately $1.5 billion.
According to the latest figures from local organizers, 11,090 Olympians are lining up to enter Tokyo. In addition, 59,000 other people will participate in the Olympics.
They include: Olympic family (3,000); national Olympic committees (14,800); international sports federations (4,500); Olympic Broadcasting Service and other broadcasters (16,700); media (5,500); others (14,500).
That means 70,090 for the Olympics.
The Paralympics involve 4,400 athletes, plus 19,000 more in categories similar to the Olympic division.
That’s 23,400 for the Paralympics, which amounts to 93,490 for both events. According to the organizers, this number is 50% lower than the original prediction of 180,000 participants in the Paralympic Games and the Olympic Games.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]