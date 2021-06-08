Road closures around Olympic venues signal Tokyo ahead

TOKYO — Roads were closed on Tuesday around Tokyo’s Olympic venues, including the new $1.4 billion National Stadium where the opening ceremony will take place on July 23.

This is a clear sign that Tokyo’s Olympic planners and the International Olympic Committee are making progress despite public opposition, warnings about the risk of the games becoming a scattered event and that Tokyo and other parts of Japan will be under a state of emergency until June 20.

“Today we are just 45 days away from the opening ceremony, although the state of emergency is in effect and the situation across the country remains dire,” said organizing committee chairman Seiko Hashimoto at a meeting of the board of directors on Tuesday. “The number of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo is starting to decrease little by little and we very much hope that the situation will be under control as soon as possible.”

The number of new infections in Tokyo has fallen to about 500 cases a day, compared to 1,000 a month ago. Hospital admissions and critical illness have also declined, but levels are still higher than some levels seen last fall, when COVID-19 variants were not prevalent in Japan.

Experts from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s pandemic panel said last week that the traffic of people in central Tokyo has been increasing for three weeks. They warned that new infections could return if people continue to increase their mobility.

The prime minister’s office said 3.66% of Japanese had been fully vaccinated as of Monday. It said 10.7% had had at least one injection in what was a slow rollout of the vaccine.

Japan has attributed about 13,500 deaths to COVID-19, good by some standards, but not as low as many countries in Asia.

dr. Hiroshi Oshitani, a virologist at Tohoku University and a government adviser, recalled the possible spread of infections in Japan and other countries after the Olympics.

“The government and the IOC … keep saying they are holding a safe Olympics,” Oshitani told the Times of London. “But everyone knows there is a risk. It is 100% impossible to hold an Olympics without risk.”

Pushback against the Olympics remains strong at 50-80% against the games that go on, depending on how the question is phrased. Saitama prefecture, just north of Tokyo, canceled plans for two public viewing areas on Monday.

Kaori Yamaguchi, an Olympic bronze medalist for Japan in judo in 1988 and a board member of the Japan Olympic Committee, wrote last week that Tokyo and Japan were “cornered” to hold the Olympics.

The IOC continues to rely on broadcasting rights for 73% of its revenue.

Japan has officially spent $15.4 billion to host the Olympics, and government audits say it’s much larger. Everything but $6.7 billion is private money. The IOC’s total contribution is approximately $1.5 billion.

According to the latest figures from local organizers, 11,090 Olympians are lining up to enter Tokyo. In addition, 59,000 other people will participate in the Olympics.

They include: Olympic family (3,000); national Olympic committees (14,800); international sports federations (4,500); Olympic Broadcasting Service and other broadcasters (16,700); media (5,500); others (14,500).

That means 70,090 for the Olympics.

The Paralympics involve 4,400 athletes, plus 19,000 more in categories similar to the Olympic division.

That’s 23,400 for the Paralympics, which amounts to 93,490 for both events. According to the organizers, this number is 50% lower than the original prediction of 180,000 participants in the Paralympic Games and the Olympic Games.