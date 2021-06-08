NHL Playoffs Daily 2021 – Tampa Bay Lightning is about to end the Carolina Hurricanes

The Tampa Bay Lightning have a chance to take out the Carolina Hurricanes, although playing in front of their home crowd could be the boost the Hurricanes need to keep their season alive. Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche will try to regain their game in Denver after the Vegas Golden Knights put on a show at Games 3 and 4 at T-Mobile Arena.

And last night? The Montreal Canadiens became the first team to hit their ticket to the Stanley Cup semifinals — just as we all predicted, right? — as the New York Islanders pushed the Boston Bruins to the brink of elimination.

Tuesday’s matches

Game 5: Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes | 6:30 p.m. ET (Lightning Cable 3-1)

The Lightning have a chance to beat the Hurricanes, but it’s never easy to win at PNC Arena. The Canes won 20 out of 28 regular season games at home and three out of five in the playoffs. For Carolina, it’s essential to stay disciplined, as the Lightning’s power play is on fire. Tampa Bay is 6-for-14 (a whopping 42.9%) in this series. Carolina might get a boost if Nino Niederreiter — who has missed all four games in this series — was back practicing on the ice on Monday. Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour sounded more optimistic about Niederreiter than his other two injured forwards, Vincent Trocheck and Warren Foegele, who continue to make decisions throughout the game.

“You know there’s no tomorrow. This is it. You have to risk everything,’ said Brind’Amour. “I am sure we will give everything we have. I have no doubts in this group.”

Game 5: Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche | 9 p.m. ET (tie 2-2)

Colorado’s top line of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog combined to score six goals and 24 shots on target in Games 1 and 2. When the series shifted to Vegas, the Golden Knights had an answer. Colorado’s top line has scored just one goal since then, with just 12 shots on goal combined in the two games. Captain Gabe Landeskog has not put a puck on the net in the past two games. The Vegas top line of Mark Stone, Chandler Stephenson, and Max Pacioretty did a good job closing them up, but even against the Golden Knights’ second line (centered by the defensive lead William Karlsson), Colorado’s top line has it. difficult.

“I think they are definitely frustrated,” said coach Jared Bednar. “It’s now strict control. They’re not just dealing with one rule, they’re dealing with multiple rules.” MacKinnon, Rantanen and Landeskog can change their fortunes at home, where the Avs have the advantage of the latest change.

About last night

New York Islanders 5, Boston Bruins 4 (Islands lead 3-2)

A wild game in Boston. First, the weird thing: Semyon Varlamov has made six playoff starts. He conceded a goal on one of the first three shots he got in five of them, including on Monday. Varlamov then rallied for 40 saves as the Bruins applied a lot of pressure and controlled 68% of shots at 5-on-5 while beating New York 44-19.

Mathew Barzal scored for the third game in a row when the islands power play (3-for-4) made the difference. Boston coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t like that, but more about that below. The Bruins made a late push to nearly clear a 5-2 deficit, getting two goals from David Pastrnak and a stunning one from Brad Marchand, but it wasn’t enough. Cassidy drew Tuukka Rask in the third inning for Jeremy Swayman, but said after the game it was an injury. Rask is expected to be okay for Wednesday’s Game 6. Full summary

Montreal Canadiens 3, Winnipeg Jets 2 (OT) (Canadiens win 4-0)

The Jets played pretty badly this entire series. Yes, they were confused and seemed upset after Mark Scheifele’s four-game suspension, but this was a pretty poor showing. Montreal, meanwhile, has honed a defensive identity to keep this unlikely run alive. The Habs have now won seven games in a row and were never behind the entire second round. It’s crazy to think Cole Caufield was a healthy scratch to start this series. Not only does the 20-year-old score goals, he can also score some nice goals, such as the winner of the overtime series:

The Habs are now getting some rest as they will face the winner of the Avs vs. Knights series, which is tied 2-2 en route to tonight’s game. Full summary

Three stars of the night

Tyler Toffoli, LW, Montreal Canadiens

The winger signed a $17 million four-year deal with the Canadiens last season, and Montreal wouldn’t be where it is today if he hadn’t been. Toffoli was arguably the Habs’ best striker this season, winning the second round on Monday with the overtime winner.

Josh Bailey, RW, New York Islanders

With a nice assist and a key goal that put New York 2-0, the veteran striker showed up when his team needed him most. Bailey writes his own Islanders legacy, though the following list is just a reminder of how dominant Mike Bossy and Bryan Trottier were during the dynasty era.

Logan Stanley, D, Winnipeg Jets

The 23-year-old defender entered the game on Monday with one NHL career goal, which he scored in March of the regular season. With his team cornered, trailing 2-0 in the second period and on the brink of a sweep, Stanley scored a couple of goals to tie the game. While the Jets were out in overtime, it was a big night for the young blueliner.

Guy of the day

In these playoffs, service has become a storyline. It started when Connor McDavid didn’t make a single call in four games against the Jets. It continued with several head coaches – Craig Berube, Rod Brind’Amour, Jon Cooper – expressing their displeasure at phone calls (or lack thereof) for their team. On Monday, Bruce Cassidy of Boston joined the chorus. And he fired not only at the officials, but also at the islanders and their identities.

“We’re playing against a team with a very respected management and coaching staff. But I think they’re selling a story there that it’s more like the New York Saints, not the New York Islanders,” Cassidy said. “They play hard and they play the right way, but I feel like we’re the same. And the exact calls that are made to us are not called by them, and I don’t know why.”

The Islanders scored three goals on four power play opportunities, a key reason they will return home with a 3-2 lead in the series. The Islanders only had to deal with two penalties themselves.

“They’ve done a great job of selling that story of being clean,” Cassidy said. “They play a hard brand of hockey. But they commit as many offenses as we do. Trust me. It is [just] a matter of calling.”

As Barry Trotz noted, New York was one of the least penalized teams in the regular season. The Isles finished 29th with an average of just six minutes and 36 seconds of penalty kill-time per game. That said, ask anyone in hockey and they’ll tell you this: Regular season hockey has a different intensity than playoff hockey, and they’re not run the same way.

State of the day

The Islanders went into the third period on Monday night with a two-goal lead and held on to the win.

Under coach Barry Trotz, the Islanders’ record enters the third period with a lead of exactly two goals:

Fit of the day

The second time David Pastrnak arrived at the rink looking so minty fresh, you knew he was ready for a big night.

