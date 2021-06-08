A perfect cricket analogy: Tudor, Atherton and Jonassen on Test 99s | Cricket

Numbers come with their own individual baggage. Lucky seven and unlucky 13. Three is a magic number, but also a crowd. Sixteen is sweet and life starts at 40.

History and culture play their part, whether it’s Douglas Adams who claims that 42 is the meaning of life, the universe and everything or John the Apostle rejecting 666 as the number of the beast, whose fear is known as Hexakosioihexekontahexaphobia, a swine to spell (or say), but it gives you value for money on your word count.

Cricket has its own numerical lexicon. Nothing is obviously bad, the duck or the blob. the dreaded 111 is Nelson and 87 gives Aussies the cocks. A bowler is commended for throwing five or ten wickets and a batter is judged by his ability to put together hundreds.

In the night watchman, writes Andy Zaltzman that cricketers in particular can feel hurt that humans annoyingly evolved with 10 digits on their hands and thus developed a decimal counting system. There is a certain song that balances between joy and disaster. It causes clammy hands and accelerated pulses in both players and spectators. The most nervous song of the nervous nineties: 99.

Clem Hill has the dubious honor of taking first 99 in Tests, against England in Melbourne in 1902. Pleasant for the stats but undoubtedly annoying to him, he followed with scores of 98 and 97 in the next game in Adelaide. There have been 95 scores out of 99 in Test matches. On 89 of those occasions, when within a pinch of a century, the herd perished. Six remained stranded on it.

One of the six is ​​Alex Tudor, whose 99 not-out against New Zealand in 1999 is still confused, becoming more of a Miss Havisham innings every year. Tudor was sent as night watchman and majestically made his way to 84. Graham Thorpe arrived at the crease with 34 needed to win; he was in no mood for sentimentality. Rather than face a remarkable century for Tudor, Thorpe hit a fast 21, leaving Tudor one point behind the milestone. My mom is still smoking, Tudor says, booming into the phone.

Thorpe wrote that he regretted his approach that day. Five years later, he guided Nasser Hussain to a century in his final turns, Hussain’s 14th ton. Tudor never made one.

Alex Tudor isn’t laughing after scoring 99, but his mom is still furious. Photo: Rebecca Naden/PA Images

I was 21 at the time, I kept thinking I’d get the chance again. As the years go by, it gets more and more frustrating. It would be incredible to say I have a hundred hundred subjects. But I can not.

One of the most miserable 99’s is Michael Athertons at Lords in 1993. Tragedy. Tragedy. Atherton mimics Tony Lewis’s comment line when he thinks back to the incident. He says it was the decision to stock half-rubbers and half-spikes that was fatal. An unreliable call from his hitting partner didn’t help either. Mike Gatting came running down for a third run before breaking off, leaving Atherton clambering back to his crease. He slipped. Twice. A merry Ian Healy knocked off the braces to seal his fate. I never held back [Gatting], we have to laugh when we see each other.

Atherton made two Test 99s and is confident he was almost the first man in history to record three. In his 185 not out at Johannesburg, he was a century shy when Gary Kirsten missed a sharp chance on a short leg from Allan Donald.

I wasn’t out in the first innings so I tell people I wasn’t out of the test game 131 as a way around it Alex Tudor

He scored 16 Test centuries but never made one at Lords, his name remained absent from the honors board. Looking back, it makes it more poignant, he says. They’ve now put up a one-day badge of honor, so my name is on there somewhere.

Tudor also has its own method of comfort. I wasn’t out in the first innings, so I tell people I wasn’t out of the test game as a way around it.

tthree women have scored 99 in Test cricket. Betty Snowball was the first to run at the Oval in 1937, followed by Jill Kennare in Mumbai 62 Tests and 47 years later. Both have Test centuries to their credit. Jess Jonassen scored 99 on her debut against England in St. Lawrence in 2015. She has yet to shake off the numerical shackles, it remains her highest test score.

Jonassen was not overnight at 95 and even did the press conference that night. Wasn’t she afraid it would ruin it? I didn’t think about the potential to bring out three figures, which is bizarre in retrospect, she says down the line from Brisbane. It’s more after the fact that you feel Arghhh! How would it have felt, what would have been my party, such crazy things.

I still blame my partner [who was in the crowd] a little. When I got to 99 she pulled out her camera

Can she remember feeling like she was on 99? I had a little moment where I thought, oh, is this the ball? The ball that was then thrown at me was one that I had played thousands against in my life and just missed. I remember looking up at the referee and thinking, please don’t. Then I saw his finger begin to move. It hit me right away. What have I done?

Jonassen’s partner did receive a photo in which she dragged herself completely inconsolable from the field. She chuckles when she notices that the photo is now framed in her nursery. A 99 is a perfect analogy for what cricket is, there is disappointment and poignancy but something keeps you coming back for more. She still has hopes that her day will come, that one day she will get better and be able to replace the picture in the frame.

However, Atherton is as phlegmatic as ever. I don’t think about my playing career at all unless I’m being examined by people like you.

As Atherton trudged away that day in 1993, Tony Lewis lamented that those few feet will live with him forever.

Well, they don’t, Atherton says. However, I do remember the debilitating feeling. It’s impossible to know why that one run is so important. But it does.