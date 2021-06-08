Romelu Lukaku says racism in football is ‘all-time high’





These days, he thinks abuse towards players is only going to get worse.

“I think racism in football right now is the highest point ever. Why? Because of social media now too,” said Lukaku. CNN Sports

“I understand why people like Thierry Henry block social media because it’s easy, you can track someone down… The social media companies, they need to do more for me.”

Earlier this year, former Arsenal striker Henry his social media accounts have been deleted following a spate of online racial abuse targeting black football players and what he said was the inability of social media companies to hold users accountable for their actions. A few weeks after Henry closed his accounts, English football clubs and governing bodies took part in a three-day social media blackout to protest abuse. “For me, to be honest, I don’t really see any progress. I see a lot of campaigns and all that stuff, but really until no real action is taken,” added Lukaku. “When it happened directly to me in Italy, something was done because Serie A really communicated with me and my team. “And we’ve actually tried to teach the people in Italy that it’s not good because in Italy it’s a beautiful country and I’ve been very well accepted by everyone, home fans, away fans. “I think when that happened, it changed. That’s what all leagues should do. They should talk to the players and basically try to do things with the players and with their teams.” Over the past week, supporters in England have booed as players got on their knees before the games against Austria and Romania. England manager Gareth Southgate said his players are “completely united” by getting on their knees and are “more determined than ever” to do so during the European Championship. This year’s tournament, which was postponed from last year, will be held in 11 cities — Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, Munich, London, Rome, Seville, St. number of fans present. may attend. When it comes to football’s response to racism, Lukaku also pointed to the formation of the Super League , a proposed restructuring of club football in Europe that fell apart when a number of teams withdrew after fierce criticism from fans. “When the Super League started, people were very quick to shut down on social media… people and fans took to the streets (to protest),” said Lukaku. “I’m the same, I didn’t want it to happen. But why don’t you put in the same energy if it’s also about racism? Because they’re basically the same platforms.” Lukaku, whose goal helped Belgium to a 1-0 win over Croatia on Sunday, scored 24 league goals as Inter Milan last season won his first Scudetto since 2010 His Belgian team is among the favorites to win the upcoming European Championship and has never won the tournament before. After finishing third at the 2018 World Cup, Roberto Martinez’s squad won all 10 European Championship qualifiers and is now preparing to face a group that includes Finland, Russia and Denmark.

