AHL board approves plan to unify planning | TheAHL.com

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. President and CEO of the American Hockey League Scott Howson announced that the league’s Board of Governors has approved a schedule merging plan that will see all teams play a 72-game regular season schedule starting in 2022-23.

As part of the plan, teams in the Atlantic, North and Central Divisions will have a choice of playing 76 or 72 games for the 2021-2022 season, while teams in the Pacific Division will play 68 games. In addition, each year there will be an increase in the number of teams that qualify for the Calder Cup Play-offs; details will be finalized and announced later in the low season.

I am very pleased that we have been able to achieve a 72 game schedule for all teams in the American Hockey League, said Howson. By coming together to create a plan that is fair and equitable, our owners have demonstrated their commitment to the long-term strength of the competition.

The following division alignment has been approved for the 2021-22 AHL season:

The schedule and post-season schedule for the 2021-22 season, which starts on October 15, will be announced this summer.

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top developmental league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, and broadcasters of any National Hockey League organization. Nearly 90 percent of current NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame have spent time in the AHL in their careers.