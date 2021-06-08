Munich 2022 unveils cycling routes for European Championships





Munich 2022 has unveiled the road cycling for next year’s European Championships. The men’s road race covers 208 kilometers, starting in Murnau a. Staffelsee and then heading to the Kesselberg for a climb of 238 meters. Cyclists will hug the shores of Lake Walchen before heading to Munich where they will complete five laps of a city center loop that will cover the final 65km of the race. They start by driving around the Angel of Peace, before passing the famous Siegestor Arch on their way to the finish at Odeonsplatz. The women’s 128km trail starts in Landsberg and passes the southern ends of the Ammersee and Starnberger on the way to Munich. The riders will have to cover 690 meters of elevation gain before finishing with two laps of the loop in the city center. The time trials for both men and women will cover a 24 km course, starting and ending in Frstenfeldbruck at the former Cistercian monastery of Frstenfeld. All road cycling in Munich 2022 promises scenic views of the Bavarian Alps. The second European Championship will be held in Munich next year, 50 years after the German city hosted the Summer Olympics. The event groups existing continental events and keeps them in the same place and at the same time. It is hoped that by doing so, the sports will benefit from more publicity and exposure that would be lacking if the events were held separately. Glasgow and Berlin shared the first European Championships in 2018. In addition to cycling, athletics, beach volleyball, canoe sprint, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis and triathlon, 2022 will be part of Munich. It runs between 11 and 21 August.







