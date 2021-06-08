Michigan Football Wants Defense Line To Take Over Games This Fall

DETROIT With so many unknowns to Michigan’s defense this fall, here’s what the coaching staff is doing.

They need more production from the guys leading the way, Aidan Hutchinson and Taylor Upshaw, and the more traditional tackles Chris Hinton and Donovan Jeter.

We were looking for them to make plays, defensive line coach Shaun Nua told reporters Monday night during a football camp hosted by Wayne State University. Be leaders. They are ready to take over that leadership role. Just take over games.

Obviously, Nua admitted, that will come with time. Michigan hired freshman defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald in January, ushering in a new era and plan. The Wolverines are expected to rely more on zone coverage this fall, after pushing the front four around in 2020.

That includes a new philosophy. Hutchinson, a former all-Big Ten roster, is back and is expected to play more of an edge-rushing role to mask a young, inexperienced and shallow linebacking unit.

It’s a little different, Nua said, I mean, it’s just a different schedule (with) different things you ask them about. Which their vision allows them to see while standing.

But it’s the same concept. You just have to find the ball, define the edge and make sure you find that ball.

During the shortened six-game 2020 season, Michigan gave up nearly 179 yards in a rush and a total of just nine sacks, making it a standout 12th out of 14 Big Ten teams. That was far from the identity former Defensive Coordinator Don Brown had asserted. a change in coaches this off-season. Now, with Macdonald in the fold, changes are afoot.

100 percent, Nua said of Hutchinsons’ skills that fit the new schedule. That’s the beauty of Aidan. He is so versatile that he can play in any position we ask him to.

On Macdonald, Nua said: It’s great to have someone with a lot of knowledge, especially someone from the NFL. It’s been really fun.

Elsewhere along the defense line, junior tackle Chris Hinton is expected to take a starting role this fall. But what Michigan does with a potential second tackle spot remains up in the air. Donovan Jeter is back for his fifth year giving the Wolverines a big (6-3, 318 pounds) and experience boost.

But Nua also praised the progress of junior Mazi Smith, the seven-game Grand Rapids native.

He’s young, but he’s been there for a few years, Nua said. He is probably the man who stood out a lot. Even Chris Hinton makes you think he’s a veteran, but he’s still young. He also has a lot to do. So they do a great job of staying hungry.

Depth will be key this fall, especially with a new schedule and lots of different looks. Junior linebacker David Ojabo is expected to take on a bigger role as an edge rusher, supporting Upshaw as needed.

From there, everything else remains a big question mark. Spring was a big learning curve for everyone involved, Nua said, implementing a new set of conditions and a playbook. By the end, they were finally able to find some continuity and establish an identity.

In addition to Macdonald, Michigan has also hired new assistants this season at linebacker (George Helow), safety (Ron Bellamy) and cornerback (Maurice Linguist, then Steve Clinkscale).

You’re still trying to disrupt the attack, said Nua, the only defensive assistant left from last year’s staff. It might be a little different in what they want from player size and all that stuff, but it’s still the same concept.

Run to football, be fundamentally and technically sane and try to get those damn RPOs out of the way.

