Sports
Border-Gavaskar Series 2020-21 Named ”Ultimate Test Series” by Fans, Says International Cricket Council
India defeated Australia in the fourth Test in Brisbane in January to win the series 2-1.© AFP
The 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy match between India and Australia was rated as the ”Ultimate Test Series” by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday. “Ahead of the #WTC21 Finals, we wanted to determine the #TheUltimateTestSeries. After 15 head-to-head clashes and over seven million votes across our social channels, we have a winner… The 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy takes the crown” The 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy was a finalist along with the 1999 series between India and Pakistan, tweeted ICC’s official contact, and in the end was the first to get the maximum number of votes.
How did we get there? #TheUltimateTestSeries pic.twitter.com/XGM4To5W86
ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2021
The 2005 Ashes between England and Australia reached the semi-finals.
The 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy was chosen over the 2001 India vs Australia series in the semi-finals. The 2001 series is remembered for the epic Kolkata Test, where VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid made a memorable comeback to Sourav Ganguly’s side an unlikely win.
In the 2020-21 run, India gave Australia their first Test defeat at The Gabba since 1988, winning the series of four games 2-1.
The last time a visiting team emerged triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit led by Viv Richards defeated Allan Border’s team by 9 wickets.
India was bundled out for 36 in Adelaide in the first Test against Australia, as the visitors lost by eight wickets.
promoted
Skipper Virat Kohli also returned home after being given paternity leave, but under Ajinkya Rahane, the team showed remarkable struggle and determination to win the series.
The visitors were also hampered by injuries during the tour, but this didn’t dampen the spirits of the team as a young squad triumphed in the final Test at The Gabba.
Topics mentioned in this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]