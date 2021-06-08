Border-Gavaskar Series 2020-21 Named ”Ultimate Test Series” by Fans, Says International Cricket Council

The 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy match between India and Australia was rated as the ”Ultimate Test Series” by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday. “Ahead of the #WTC21 Finals, we wanted to determine the #TheUltimateTestSeries. After 15 head-to-head clashes and over seven million votes across our social channels, we have a winner… The 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy takes the crown” The 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy was a finalist along with the 1999 series between India and Pakistan, tweeted ICC’s official contact, and in the end was the first to get the maximum number of votes.

The 2005 Ashes between England and Australia reached the semi-finals.

The 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy was chosen over the 2001 India vs Australia series in the semi-finals. The 2001 series is remembered for the epic Kolkata Test, where VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid made a memorable comeback to Sourav Ganguly’s side an unlikely win.

In the 2020-21 run, India gave Australia their first Test defeat at The Gabba since 1988, winning the series of four games 2-1.

The last time a visiting team emerged triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit led by Viv Richards defeated Allan Border’s team by 9 wickets.

India was bundled out for 36 in Adelaide in the first Test against Australia, as the visitors lost by eight wickets.

Skipper Virat Kohli also returned home after being given paternity leave, but under Ajinkya Rahane, the team showed remarkable struggle and determination to win the series.

The visitors were also hampered by injuries during the tour, but this didn’t dampen the spirits of the team as a young squad triumphed in the final Test at The Gabba.