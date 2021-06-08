Fantasy football: three key lessons from 2020 concepts that can be applied to your 2021 concepts

On Fantasy Football Today, Adam Aizer, Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg looked back at the 2020 FFT Fantasy draft to see exactly what we could learn, take and improve in our 2021 Fantasy drafts. Among the most interesting things were the concepts not to drop out of the rookie receiver class too early, whether the first and second round running back investments delivered value, how important tight ends were to overall roster success, and an assessment of how the only team to design a zero RB strategy used, did. You can listen to the full overview below:

Their breakdown of their one design piqued my interest and got me rolling. I looked back through my 2020 concepts and determined the top five lessons I learned that I will apply to my 2021 concepts.

1. Prepare RBs based on projected volume

Former Steelers RB James Conner was one of my biggest misses in 2020’s draft and it wasn’t just a byproduct of him falling at me in my snake pulls – I landed him in multiple leagues with salary caps at what I thought was a value. At the time, I convinced myself that some of the value involved in drafting Conner was focused on recency bias (after a bad 2019), but the reality is that he was never a back who single-handedly created much through the run- game or pass game. I loved Conner for the history of coach Mike Tomlin leaning on the back of a workhorse (and offseason spoke to the coach who confirmed this bias) plus what I thought would be a sizeable part in a borderline high-end scoring offense . In doing so, I overlooked what kind of impact a big red-flag Steelers offense coming into 2020 plus an aging one-dimensional quarterback would have on Pittsburgh’s offense in general.

Conner battled through another season of injuries and ultimately never fulfilled the sizable role that was so important to him in returning value to his ADP. Avoiding overvaluing backs based on projected volume is one piece of a larger puzzle that, when completed, can help you adjust your draft strategy for the better. What I’m saying is that Conner was part of the “declining dead zone” that we’ve referred to on numerous occasions (and while it’s impossible to define this zone, it generally starts in round 3 and runs through round 7 or 8). He wasn’t the only example of draft drafts declining due to projected volume and/or the panic of missing out on position after so many have already been selected in rounds 1 and 2.

A few other dead zone backs you may have selected/not selected based on projected volume, which didn’t yield much value in the end: Todd Gurley, Raheem Mostert, Le’Veon Bell, Mark Ingram, Kenyan Drake and Devin Singletary.

2. Not Signing For Enough Uplift At QB

As a staunch believer in the strategy of drafting a quarterback in the late round (in leagues that only require you to start one QB and even more specifically in leagues with shallow banks), it’s hard for me to admit, but the QB landscape may change. The emergence of young dual-threat QBs who can accumulate points much faster than traditional drop-back QBs has created a bigger gap in the haves and have-nots in the position. For years, the late-round QB strategy has been so efficient because: 1. Depending on the size of your league, only 8-16 starts each week and 2. Weekly production is correlated with matchups. This has led us to avoid drafting a QB in the middle rounds like the plague.

The LRQB strategy may have finally found its match. Last year, avoiding the mid-rounds for drafting quarterbacks meant missing out on Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson, Josh Allen and Dak Prescott (who had a Fantasy-type season winner competition before the injury), among others for trendy late-nighters. round targets like Matthew Stafford and Carson Wentz — neither succeeded. The first four were all Fantasy difference makers and will carry a towering floor (in addition to their advantage) in 2021 drafts due to their ability to accumulate Fantasy points with their legs. Of course this doesn’t mean you still can’t find an advantage in the final rounds (or on the wire in shallower competitions), but to do so you might consider another lesson I learned looking back at 2020 checkers :

Not linking my LRQB strategy to a high-upside backup QB

By avoiding the middle rounds at QB in one-QB leagues, I missed every dual-threat breakout QB mentioned above. However, there’s one more lesson I’ve learned that will lead to a change in my LRQB strategy – in too many leagues I’ve only picked one sleeper QB that I loved. In addition, I missed potential per-game Fantasy breakouts like Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert. Going forward, if you take an LRQB approach, it makes sense to focus on a high-quality backup QB, given the depth and talent you’ve already built at RB and WR. It’s easier to make another swing when landing an upside RB or WR, but the high upside backup QB will probably be more important to you (when using this strategy) given your grid construction.

3. Not quite studs or ‘duds’ at TE

It’s easy to pretend to yourself that you’re going to find the next breakthrough Fantasy TE, but the reality is that it’s extremely unlikely that you will. In 2021 I’ll either focus on tight ends that match the elite billing (huge projected volume plus elite talent) or avoid the position entirely until the final few rounds of the draft.

With the exception of Travis Kelce and Darren Waller (and George Kittle per game), trendy tight end picks didn’t bring much value in 2020. Mark Andrews shot up the draft boards in August, and though he finished as the TE3 in PPR competitions he was beaten by 27 running backs and 36 wide receivers per game, according to Chris Towers.

Andrews included, TE4-16 all average within two Fantasy points per game of each other in PPR leagues. Unlike RB and WR, they averaged between 9-12 Fantasy points per game — those aren’t the kind of mid-round breakout picks that move the needle in PPR competitions.

This doesn’t mean you can’t win with an elite TE build, which is why I’m prioritizing drafting Kelce, Waller (I’m avoiding Kittle as his injury history is not currently baked into his ADP) and Kyle Pitts in 2021 drafts. Towers, who also endorses the elite TE strategy for 2021 concepts, perfectly illustrated the value of the haves and have-nots at TE during the 2020 season:

“The gap between Waller (16.9 PPR points per game) and the No. 12 TE (Dallas Goedert, 10.6 points per game) was greater than the difference between RB5 (Aaron Jones) and RB30,” Towers wrote. “It was bigger than the difference between DK Metcalf (WR6) and Sterling Shepard (WR42). That’s the biggest advantage you can find in the sport.”

If you miss an elite TE, don’t burn a mid-round pick to find the next breakout.