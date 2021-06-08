Calgary Flames Kylington and big brother Oduya seize opportunity to grow hockey in Africa

On the same weekend, the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs was played in North America, and another NHL-talented hockey game took place in a large parking lot on the streets of Nairobi, Kenya.

Twenty-four-year-old Calgary Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington and 39-year-old Johnny Oduya, who played 850 games in the NHL from 2006-18, were roller hockey in the East African country with locals and the Kenyan ice lions. the national team that plays organized hockey.

The pair of defenders also donated materials through sponsors, visited neighborhoods and met locals.

To plan the weekend, Kylington and Oduya teamed up with the Ice Lions, who play in a country that only has one ice hockey rink. It is located in a hotel but has been closed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consisting mostly of adult males, the Ice Lions participate in competitions within the squad and also bring in guest players to participate.

We brought these plastic pucks and they shot and guys went down and blocked shots with no equipment, Kylington said from Nairobi. I would never see a Swedish child do that. Were like, what’s going on here?

It’s almost like watching a Stanley Cup final, said Oduya, who was born in Stockholm and won Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013 and 2015.

They play in the street for three hours on a Sunday. It’s fascinating.

Kylington and Oduya have known each other since Kylington’s father introduced them when he was about eight years old. Oduya became a big brother to Kylington, someone with many shared experiences as a fellow hockey-playing Swede of African descent. Kylington’s mother is from the East African country of Eritrea, while Oduya’s father is from the Luo tribe in Kenya.

After their meeting, they started training together and going on vacation over the years. Now they are trying to grow the sport together on the continent of their ancestors.

It was great to meet people and see that passion for hockey in their eyes, Kylington said.

This was his first time in Africa since he was 10.

It was really humbling to see where the kids who play here grew up, he said. You get a lot of perspective. You soon realize that you shouldn’t take things for granted.

Recently, Oduya founded a sports performance brand called Atunya, a word of the Luo tribe meaning ruthless.

So, like the lion’s action, Oduya said, I wanted to tie it in and try to open up quite a separate game, which is hockey.

Three years ago, the Ice Lions were flown to Toronto to play their first organized games and met Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and Colorado Avalanche star center Nathan MacKinnon. A video documenting that trip went viral.

Now the NHLers are coming to them.

They put on a huge show, said Ice Lions coach Tim Colby, a Canadian diplomat. They brought tons of gear and jerseys. Things like that are really inspiring for the team.

He was also impressed with how sincere Oduya and Kylington wanted to learn more about the life and culture of the country. Kylington did much of the work arranging donations and organizing logistics.

Oliver asked tons of questions about life here, Colby said. Neither of them wanted to leave.

Colby has witnessed the power of hockey in shaping lives and the influence of Kylington and Oduya being involved in the development of the sport in Kenya. It allows participants to dream big, not only in sports, but also in other areas of their lives.

The players just see the world differently when they start playing, he said. The world is no longer just Nairobi now. It’s not where they live. Suddenly they have the opportunity to go somewhere international, at least you now have the opportunity to think so.

There is a good chance that Kylington, Oduya and Colby will find each other again in the near future in that same parking lot in Nairobi for dropping the puck.

Although their first trip to Kenya was short, Oduya and Kylington plan to return in a year to bring even more gear, play more games and integrate further into the culture.

Their ultimate goal is to introduce Africans to hockey, both for sports and as a tool for social mobility.

It’s a way for them to come to the rink, stay out of trouble and do positive things, Oduya said.

For both of them it meant even more than that.

I’d say it’s been the best trip of my life so far, Kylington said.

I take a lot with me. It was amazing. It’s so hard to put into words. For me as an adult, now that I come back to Africa, you understand more about things in life. You see what people are really fighting for and how hockey can bring them joy. It’s amazing and incredible to see that passion just because they love the game.

You get emotionally touched in a different way when you’re there, Oduya said. In some ways it is challenging to visit but there is so much enthusiasm from them. The kids we met have the mindset of possibilities.