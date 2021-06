Michael L. Liddick | obituaries

Michael L. Liddick, 75, formerly of Ephrata and Lititz, died on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Hamilton Arms Center. He lived for more than three years with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain disorder. Born in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Mike was the son of the late LaVerne C. and D. Helen (Johnson) Liddick. He was the husband of the late Emily (Maurer) Liddick, whom he was married to for 41 years prior to her passing in 2011. Mike was a graduate of Plattsmouth High School and CE School of Commerce in Omaha. He worked as a staff accountant in Compton, California, later ran an accounting firm in Elmira, NY, and then went on to work for National Audit Services in Jacksonville, Florida. He also served in the army reserves. Mike never saw combat as a member of the Reserves, but was immensely proud of displaying the Purple Heart his father received after he was wounded in World War II. Mike was known for his dry humor, patience and the kindness with which he treated customers and colleagues. As a young man, he was an accomplished bowler, golfer and table tennis player. He was particularly proud of his ability to bowl a perfect game in 1976 at an American Bowling Congress tournament in Rochester, NY. Later in life, he enjoyed watching movies and The Hallmark Channel, listening to country music, and dining out with friends. One of his greatest pleasures was taking road trips with Emily, family and friends. Mike leaves behind two sisters and their families, Peggy Gilpatrick of Oklahoma and Patricia Biles of Missouri. He also leaves behind in-laws who took care of him when he fell ill. We would like to express our gratitude to the Hamilton Arms staff who have looked after Mike so wonderfully over the years. We are deeply indebted to the Compassus Hospice staff for providing Mike with comfort in the familiar environment of Hamilton Arms. Special thanks also go to Mary Beck, president of the former Beck Care Managers, who has gone above and beyond to give Mike a meaningful quality of life. Mike will be buried next to his late wife at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa. There will be no funeral services and the funeral will be private. Instead of flowers, consider donating to the Hamilton Arms Center – https://www.hamiltonarmshc.com/, the Compassus Living Foundation – https://www.compassus.com/about-us/giving-and-donations, or the Neuroscience Institute of the Lancaster General Health Foundation – http://lancastergeneralhealth.org/giving-foundation. To offer condolences to the family online, go to SnyderFuneralHome.com.







