COVID-19 impact: Cricket Australia adds six players to preliminary roster for upcoming West Indies and Bangladesh tours | Cricket News





MELBOURNE: Concerned that top players may forego the limited overs tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh due to “bubble fatigue”, Cricket Australia has added six additional cricketers to its preliminary roster for upcoming assignments, starting July 10.

The Australian team with white balls for the upcoming series grew to 29 after the selection committee called up Ben McDermott, Dan Christian, Cameron Green, Ashton Turner, Wes Agar and Nathan Ellis.

Australia will play five T20Is and three ODIs against the West Indies and are expected to travel to Bangladesh in early August for a further five T20Is.

The squad will be trimmed before flying a charter flight to the West Indies on June 28.

“The six additions to Qantas’ Australian men’s roster follow discussions with players selected on the first tentative list for the West Indies and Bangladesh tours,” national selection panel chairman Trevor Hohns said in a statement.

Pace bowling all-rounder Daniel Sams has already retired for mental health reasons, while star cricketers David Warner and Pat Cummins may also miss the tours, according to reports.

The trio, along with many other top Australian players, had returned home a few weeks ago after the suspension of the IPL due to multiple COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble in India.

“During those discussions, it has become clear that recent experiences abroad, including but not limited to extended periods in bio-secure hubs and harsh quarantine, have had an impact on the health and well-being of some players and their families.” said Hohns.

“CA has maintained that the wellbeing of players, staff and officials is a top priority, and never more so than during the Covid-19 pandemic, given the extraordinary challenges it has posed for international athletes and sports teams.”

Christian, 38, is often ignored and his selection gives him the chance to earn a place in the T20 squad ahead of the World Cup, which will be moved to the UAE and Oman from COVID-19-ravaged India.

“Dan is arguably in the best shape of his career and was a crucial member of the Sydney Sixers’ BBL-winning squad this summer. His selection is testament to the hard work he has put in over many years,” said Hohns.

It will include a first national call-up for Agar and Ellis, while Green made his ODI debut against India late last year and Turner toured New Zealand as part of Australia’s T20I squad earlier this year.

Australia selection for tours through the West Indies and Bangladesh Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, D’Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa (to be trimmed before departure).







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos