Sports
Reviewing Boston College’s hockey roster after transfers, recruits and departure departures
It feels like many, many months since the Boston College men’s hockey season ended in the hands of St. Cloud State in the NCAA quarterfinals, followed by the sad but not necessarily surprising departures of top players like Spencer Knight, Matt Boldy , Alex Newhook and Mike Hardman.
As senior diplomas, early departures and transfers progress in and out, we take a look at the BC hockey projected roster for 2021-22.
forward
Departure:
Matt Boldy (NHL)
Mike Hardman (NHL)
Alex Newhook (NHL)
Logan Hutsko (Graduation)
Danny Weight (Transfer Portal)
Returning players:
Colby Ambrosio
Casey Carreau
Patrick Giles
Liam Izyki
Trevor Kuntaric
Jack McBain
Marc McLaughlin
Nikita Nesterenko
Harrison Roy
Gentry Shamburger (striker/defender)
New additions*:
André Gasseau (freshman)
Paul Davey (freshman)
Jack Dempsey (freshman)
Connor Joyce (freshman)
Mike Posma (freshman)
Will Traeger (freshman)
Matt Argentina* (freshman) (listed as 2022 arrival on EliteProspects)
Brandon Kruse (transfer from Bowling Green)
Sam Sternschein (transfer from Penn State)
*Freshman arrivals are based on the College Hockey Inc website and have not been confirmed by Boston College at this time
The situation:
BC loses only three strikers who regularly got important minutes at the end of the season… but that happens to be the entire front line. So that’s not good.
The good news is that up-and-coming sophomores like Nikita Nesterenko and Colby Ambrosio seem to be solid, up-and-coming talents. Marc McLaughlins’ game has been taken to the next level this past season, and Jack McBain and Patrick Giles are two veterans who have always shown that they can be great players at the collegiate level; the pressure will now be on them to ramp up their production.
The best hope of making up for what was lost (beyond the roster of players stepping up) is likely to come from transfer forward Brandon Kruse, the top scorer in the transfer market this summer. Entering his senior year, Kruse has 142 points in 151 games at Bowling Green, and is expected to be a major points producer and accomplished leader for BC.
Should he arrive in the fall of 2021 as College Hockey Incs commitment tracker projects, hopes for early production may come from Andre Gasseau, a 64-qualified concept for the past year that will likely be a middle-round in the NHL concept. He isn’t necessarily expected to come in and be an instant strike like a Newhook or a Boldy, but he has solid prospects. Gasseau’s reputation is as a two-sided forward responsible for his own end, so you should expect more contributions in that sense than on the scoresheet.
Most of BC’s other incoming freshmen are older, and BC hopes that, like Mike Hardman, their additional college experience will enable them to get ready to produce.
Sam Sternschein is also adding experience for BC, a major transfer in Penn State’s fifth year, which is expected to add size and depth to the bottom six.
Something to watch out for is whether some of the BCs expected to hold back 18-year-old freshmen like Paul Davey and Matt Argentina, or maybe even 19-year-old Will Trager, for a year. With 5 guys leaving but 9 expected to arrive according to College Hockey Inc., that could cause a block in game time.
This is speculation, but this could leave a depth chart along the lines of:
Kruse – McLaughlin – Ambrosio
Nesterenko – McBain – Giles
Kuntar – Gasseau – star shine
Roy – Posma – Izyk
Joyce / Shamburger / Dempsey / Davey / Traeger
Basically – no superstar lines per se, just a few solid ones at the top of the lineup with some edge, and some veteran options for the bottom six.
defenders
Departure
Jack Agnew (transfer portal)
Tim Lovell (transfer portal)
Michael Karow (transfer portal)
Returning players
Mitch Andres
Drew Helleson
Eamon Powell
Jack St Ivany
Marshall Warren
Incoming players
Justin Wells (transfer from Bowling Green)
Cade Alami (freshman)
Aidan Hreschuk (freshman)
The situation:
The blue line is where BC stays both young and full of returning talent. Warren, Helleson, St. Ivany and Powell are all very good, especially if they move forward and contribute to the attack. If they can keep upping the game in their own way, they’ll be among the best blue line groups in Hockey East.
Justin Wells adds size and experience (a theme with BCs additions this offseason), a 64 left shot D with over 100 games played at Bowling Green. Wells got 2nd few minutes for BGSU, a borderline tournament team, so will probably be in that realm for BC.
Aidan Hreschuk is the top NHL prospect in this year’s class and could go into round one late or early round two; he’s another smooth-skating, adept puck-handling two-way defender from the USNTDP and so will likely come with similar skills and growing pains as we’ve seen from others who fit that profile.
Cade Alami should also be a factor for BC, a 67, 20-year-old defender who was previously committed to Providence.
This means BC will once again see fierce competition for playing time on the Blue Line – Mitch Andres will once again have to battle for his spot, and this certainly helps explain why Agnew, Lovell and program veteran Karow are looking elsewhere.
BC regularly used their extra skater to roll 7 defenders so this will likely continue in 2021-22.
Potential Projected Depth Chart:
Warren – Helleson
Hreschuk – Powell
Wells – St Ivany
Natural / Andres
goalkeeping
Departure
Spencer Knight (NHL)
Returning players
Henry Wilder
Jack Moffat
Arrivals
Eric Dop (transfer from Bowling Green)
The situation:
Well, we know the drill here; BC lost one of the best goalkeeper prospects ever to college hockey, someone who is already making a splash in the NHL in a short time. He will be irreplaceable.
Bowling Green’s senior transfer Eric Dop will likely carry the burden. His career save percentage is a fine .911, but he stopped BGSU from the tournament battle in 19-20 and 20-21 and played just about every game, achieving a save percentage of .923 last season. A similar feat would make him an upper-middle-class goalkeeper in Hockey East.
Henry Wilder played pretty well in limited appearances during Spencer Knights trip to World Juniors and may see some time as well. Jack Moffat has done a limited cleanup duty so far in his career.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]