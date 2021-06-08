Reviewing Boston College’s hockey roster after transfers, recruits and departure departures

It feels like many, many months since the Boston College men’s hockey season ended in the hands of St. Cloud State in the NCAA quarterfinals, followed by the sad but not necessarily surprising departures of top players like Spencer Knight, Matt Boldy , Alex Newhook and Mike Hardman.

As senior diplomas, early departures and transfers progress in and out, we take a look at the BC hockey projected roster for 2021-22.

forward

Departure:

Matt Boldy (NHL)

Mike Hardman (NHL)

Alex Newhook (NHL)

Logan Hutsko (Graduation)

Danny Weight (Transfer Portal)

Returning players:

Colby Ambrosio

Casey Carreau

Patrick Giles

Liam Izyki

Trevor Kuntaric

Jack McBain

Marc McLaughlin

Nikita Nesterenko

Harrison Roy

Gentry Shamburger (striker/defender)

New additions*:

André Gasseau (freshman)

Paul Davey (freshman)

Jack Dempsey (freshman)

Connor Joyce (freshman)

Mike Posma (freshman)

Will Traeger (freshman)

Matt Argentina* (freshman) (listed as 2022 arrival on EliteProspects)

Brandon Kruse (transfer from Bowling Green)

Sam Sternschein (transfer from Penn State)

*Freshman arrivals are based on the College Hockey Inc website and have not been confirmed by Boston College at this time

The situation:

BC loses only three strikers who regularly got important minutes at the end of the season… but that happens to be the entire front line. So that’s not good.

The good news is that up-and-coming sophomores like Nikita Nesterenko and Colby Ambrosio seem to be solid, up-and-coming talents. Marc McLaughlins’ game has been taken to the next level this past season, and Jack McBain and Patrick Giles are two veterans who have always shown that they can be great players at the collegiate level; the pressure will now be on them to ramp up their production.

The best hope of making up for what was lost (beyond the roster of players stepping up) is likely to come from transfer forward Brandon Kruse, the top scorer in the transfer market this summer. Entering his senior year, Kruse has 142 points in 151 games at Bowling Green, and is expected to be a major points producer and accomplished leader for BC.

Should he arrive in the fall of 2021 as College Hockey Incs commitment tracker projects, hopes for early production may come from Andre Gasseau, a 64-qualified concept for the past year that will likely be a middle-round in the NHL concept. He isn’t necessarily expected to come in and be an instant strike like a Newhook or a Boldy, but he has solid prospects. Gasseau’s reputation is as a two-sided forward responsible for his own end, so you should expect more contributions in that sense than on the scoresheet.

Most of BC’s other incoming freshmen are older, and BC hopes that, like Mike Hardman, their additional college experience will enable them to get ready to produce.

Sam Sternschein is also adding experience for BC, a major transfer in Penn State’s fifth year, which is expected to add size and depth to the bottom six.

Something to watch out for is whether some of the BCs expected to hold back 18-year-old freshmen like Paul Davey and Matt Argentina, or maybe even 19-year-old Will Trager, for a year. With 5 guys leaving but 9 expected to arrive according to College Hockey Inc., that could cause a block in game time.

This is speculation, but this could leave a depth chart along the lines of:

Kruse – McLaughlin – Ambrosio

Nesterenko – McBain – Giles

Kuntar – Gasseau – star shine

Roy – Posma – Izyk

Joyce / Shamburger / Dempsey / Davey / Traeger

Basically – no superstar lines per se, just a few solid ones at the top of the lineup with some edge, and some veteran options for the bottom six.

defenders

Departure

Jack Agnew (transfer portal)

Tim Lovell (transfer portal)

Michael Karow (transfer portal)

Returning players

Mitch Andres

Drew Helleson

Eamon Powell

Jack St Ivany

Marshall Warren

Incoming players

Justin Wells (transfer from Bowling Green)

Cade Alami (freshman)

Aidan Hreschuk (freshman)

The situation:

The blue line is where BC stays both young and full of returning talent. Warren, Helleson, St. Ivany and Powell are all very good, especially if they move forward and contribute to the attack. If they can keep upping the game in their own way, they’ll be among the best blue line groups in Hockey East.

Justin Wells adds size and experience (a theme with BCs additions this offseason), a 64 left shot D with over 100 games played at Bowling Green. Wells got 2nd few minutes for BGSU, a borderline tournament team, so will probably be in that realm for BC.

Aidan Hreschuk is the top NHL prospect in this year’s class and could go into round one late or early round two; he’s another smooth-skating, adept puck-handling two-way defender from the USNTDP and so will likely come with similar skills and growing pains as we’ve seen from others who fit that profile.

Cade Alami should also be a factor for BC, a 67, 20-year-old defender who was previously committed to Providence.

This means BC will once again see fierce competition for playing time on the Blue Line – Mitch Andres will once again have to battle for his spot, and this certainly helps explain why Agnew, Lovell and program veteran Karow are looking elsewhere.

BC regularly used their extra skater to roll 7 defenders so this will likely continue in 2021-22.

Potential Projected Depth Chart:

Warren – Helleson

Hreschuk – Powell

Wells – St Ivany

Natural / Andres

goalkeeping

Departure

Spencer Knight (NHL)

Returning players

Henry Wilder

Jack Moffat

Arrivals

Eric Dop (transfer from Bowling Green)

The situation:

Well, we know the drill here; BC lost one of the best goalkeeper prospects ever to college hockey, someone who is already making a splash in the NHL in a short time. He will be irreplaceable.

Bowling Green’s senior transfer Eric Dop will likely carry the burden. His career save percentage is a fine .911, but he stopped BGSU from the tournament battle in 19-20 and 20-21 and played just about every game, achieving a save percentage of .923 last season. A similar feat would make him an upper-middle-class goalkeeper in Hockey East.

Henry Wilder played pretty well in limited appearances during Spencer Knights trip to World Juniors and may see some time as well. Jack Moffat has done a limited cleanup duty so far in his career.